Shot Venezuela women air -dashed from Mabaruma

Latest update January 16th, 2019 12:59 AM
Doctors at the Georgetown Public Hospital are treating two Venezuelan women for gunshot injuries that they allegedly sustained in their homeland.
The victims, who are nursing injuries to their hands, were identified as Kathy Santella, 25, and Kyla Lopez, 32.
They have reportedly told police that they were travelling in a boat when someone shot them. They were first treated at the Mabaruma Hospital before being transported to the GPHC.
Hundreds of Venezuelans fleeing unrest and economic hardship have been accessing medical treatment in Guyana’s interior locations.
