Shareholders ask Toronto Stock Exchange to monitor Guyana Goldfields

Latest update January 16th, 2019 12:59 AM
A group of “concerned shareholders” has approached the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) asking the agency to look out for signs of entrenchment, shareholder dilution or attempts to structure around regulatory shareholder approval requirements in any proposal made by Guyana Goldfields Inc.
Making the request are Northfield Capital Corporation’s Robert Cudney, Donald Ross, Gretchen Ross, and Patrick Sheridan. Together, they own not less than five percent of Guyana Goldfield which is based in Canada.
The shareholders had revealed to the media that Guyana Goldfields lost over CDN$1 billion in value since 2016 because of the Board’s operational failures, irresponsible actions and risky decisions.
The shareholders said, “To add insult to injury, while shareholders have lost over 80% of their investment since 2016, the Board has continued to reward itself handsomely and has offered no plan to turn things around…
“The Board has demonstrated an inability to stop the freefall of the Company’s share price. Enough is enough,” said Mr. Sheridan.
“We ask that the Board promptly set a meeting date and allow Guyana Goldfields’ shareholders the opportunity to determine the appropriate stewards of their company and save their investment.”
In its letter to the Toronto Exchange, the Group said, “Until after a meeting is called and held and the direction of Guyana Goldfields Inc is rightly determined by its shareholders, the TSX should carefully monitor and review any acquisition, financing, issuance of securities, or other defensive tactics or potentially-dilutive transaction or series of transactions proposed by Guyana Goldfields Inc., and require that any such transaction or series of transactions be approved by shareholders as a condition of TSX’s consent, including with respect to any issuance of securities by Guyana in connection with such transaction or series of transactions.”
Jan 16, 2019The Nand Persaud Group of Companies and its Sky Plus Incorporated Promotion Group once again is extending gratitude to all those who contributed in one way or the other to making their one day...
Jan 16, 2019
Jan 16, 2019
Jan 16, 2019
Jan 16, 2019
Jan 15, 2019
There are three attitudes to the presidential nominee of the PPP and PNC for the next general election (which in the view... more
Theresa May was expected to lose last night’s vote on her Brexit deal. What was stunning was the margin by which... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The President of Guyana, David Granger, and the Opposition leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, showed political... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]