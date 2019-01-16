Irfaat got some good graphic artists

Every now and then somebody does forge dem certificate to get a job. Dem had people who change dem Grades pon de CXC certificate fuh mek de certificate look better. Of course, dem does get ketch. However, dem boys never believe dem woulda live to see de day when a man woulda forge he certificates fuh get a Ministah wuk.

In fact, dem boys find out dat he forge de certificates fuh get a big and high government wuk. De story come out when de rat race fuh de presidential candidate start. De forge man is one of de candidates and Jagdeo really like him.

Of course dem got a story behind dat so much so dat a man call from New York to tell Uncle Adam dat he mustn’t get involve in certain stories because he gon cause a split in Jagdeo party.

But dat ain’t important now. What important is how dis man get away wid de forgery fuh so long. And is only because some reporters do some wuk dat de story come out. De man in question is Irfaat. He claim how he get a Bachelor’s degree from a school dat never offer more than a primary education.

Jagdeo help big up dis man because he get he newspaper fuh give Irfaat a big write up. De paper sing Irfaat praises, not realising dat it was telling a lie. Now dem boys seh Irfaat got to enter de Guinness Book of Records.

He is de first man to get a Master’s degree three years before he get he first degree. He get he Master’s in one year and dem boys now checking. He then announce how he pursuing he Doctorate. He see Jagdeo get five doctorate, not realizing dat Jagdeo never study fuh none of dem and besides he shouldn’t use dem in front he name.

Is seven years now Irfaat trying fuh get dis doctorate. He also seh how he enter UG but he never graduate. He blaming Jagdeo and Donald.

Wha dem boys know fuh sure is dat he had a lot of graphic artists mekking he certificates. Dem look fancy but dem ain’t even worth de paper dem print on.

Talk half and wait fuh see if Irfaat gon forge anything else.