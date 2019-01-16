High interest in the no confidence motion

Several persons flocked the courtroom of Chief Justice Roxane George and lined the corridors of the High Court in Georgetown as applications in relation to the passage of the no-confidence motion were in full swing.

While several applications were filed in relation to the subject, they were heard one after the other by the Chief Justice.

Apart from curious onlookers, several lawyers and members of the media were present.

Persons had no problem standing outside the courtroom awaiting word on the outcome of the hearing since the courtroom was filled to capacity.