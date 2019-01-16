Four schools get Ministry support for Mash Costume Competition

With funding amounting to approximately $500,000, the Ministry of Education through its Unit of Allied Arts, has sponsored four schools’ participation in its Children Mashramani Costume and Float

Parade.The event scheduled for February 16, 2019 will see the participation of the sponsored schools namely Tucville Primary and Secondary Schools, St. Margaret’s Primary School and St. Winefride’s Secondary school.To make the participation of the schools a reality, on Monday, teachers Ms. Adriana Tobin, Ms. Sunita Durgah, Ms. Coleen Mc Taire and Ms. Christine Jordan each received materials to assist their respective schools to be represented at the national event.The materials are to be used for the creation of costumes even as the Unit of Allied Arts will also be financing the construction of the costumes. Further, the Unit has undertaken to provide the needed transportation for the students’ participation from the four schools.Handing over the items Monday was Administrator of the Unit of Allied Arts, Ms. Lorraine Barker-King who described the gesture as a tradition to select and support some schools annually.She said, “These schools are selected on the basis of their willingness to participate but they are often unable to do so for various reasons.”Among the items handed-over were shimmering materials, glue guns and glue, pompoms as well as facemasks, etc.According to Ms. Barker-King, the idea is to foster a more collaborative approach that encourages the involvement of parents at home, the students and teachers at schools and the community as these stakeholders will all be relied upon to lend their creative abilities towards costume construction.Explaining further, Ms. Barker-King said, “The Unit normally offers support to schools, which do not normally participate. This serves as an enabler because we

[the Unit] believe that children should be allowed to be children while socialising through the creative arts as well as fostering creativity.”

Meanwhile, the Allied Arts Administrator has informed that planning is in its advanced stages to ensure the successful hosting of the Annual Regional and National Children’s Mashramani activities, which will see the regional competitions beginning from as early as January 22 in Region Three.

In addition to the staging the regional activities, the winners from the 11 education districts will all converge in Georgetown to contest for top honours and bragging rights for the national finals, which are slated for staging at the National Cultural Centre from February 14-15, 2019.

The categories include dance and masquerade, calypso singing and dramatic poetry presentations.

Addressing the subject of sponsorship aside from the traditional sponsors several other corporate citizens have signalled their interests in sponsoring the various events in support of the nation’s youths.

Mashramani 2019 is being celebrated under the theme, “Celebrating 49 with victory in mind – re-discovering Eldorado.”

For 2019, it is projected that more than 7000 children drawn from all 11 education districts are forecast to participate in the regional and national Children’s Mashramani activities representing public and private schools as well as children’s organisations.