Four schools get Ministry support for Mash Costume Competition

Latest update January 16th, 2019 12:59 AM
With funding amounting to approximately $500,000, the Ministry of Education through its Unit of Allied Arts, has sponsored four schools’ participation in its Children Mashramani Costume and FloatParade.
[the Unit] believe that children should be allowed to be children while socialising through the creative arts as well as fostering creativity.”
Meanwhile, the Allied Arts Administrator has informed that planning is in its advanced stages to ensure the successful hosting of the Annual Regional and National Children’s Mashramani activities, which will see the regional competitions beginning from as early as January 22 in Region Three.
In addition to the staging the regional activities, the winners from the 11 education districts will all converge in Georgetown to contest for top honours and bragging rights for the national finals, which are slated for staging at the National Cultural Centre from February 14-15, 2019.
The categories include dance and masquerade, calypso singing and dramatic poetry presentations.
Addressing the subject of sponsorship aside from the traditional sponsors several other corporate citizens have signalled their interests in sponsoring the various events in support of the nation’s youths.
Mashramani 2019 is being celebrated under the theme, “Celebrating 49 with victory in mind – re-discovering Eldorado.”
For 2019, it is projected that more than 7000 children drawn from all 11 education districts are forecast to participate in the regional and national Children’s Mashramani activities representing public and private schools as well as children’s organisations.
