Executed Dutch businessman… Probe focuses on Guyana connection

While the police in Berbice are investigating the circumstances surrounding the execution of Surinamese businessman, Nitender Oemrawsingh, 40, of Corantijn Polder, Nickerie District, Suriname, the Commander of ‘B’ Division has said that they are not in contact and have not contacted Dutch authorities in relation to the murder.

This was although the deceased is a Surinamese who was recently busted with over 2000 kilos of cocaine.

Paul Langevine said, “Nobody is in contact with the Suriname authorities. All we know is that somebody was shot. An uncle came and identified the body and we are investigating from our side.”

The Commander also said that he is not in receipt of any information about whether there are any linkages in Guyana to the dead businessman, where he would have entered the country and when.

“I don’t have that information,” he stated.

Crime Chief Lynden Alves could not be reached for a comment on the progress of the investigation. However, a senior police source in Suriname confirmed that an investigation has been launched at their end but no one is in custody.

Against the paucity of information by the commander of the division, Kaieteur News received information on the ground that a boat was seen in close proximity to the location where the body was found on Monday.

A source stated, “We heard that the boat like it bring him and dump he here. We ain’t know if he get shoot in Suriname, on the boat or right at the beach. But that is all we hear.”

One resident said that he heard what appeared to be a gunshot some time Monday morning.

Checks of the backtrack route in Springlands for any possible footage of the businessman entering the country were not successful since an official at the location stated that the security cameras may not have picked up everyone that entered through the route between Wednesday (when the businessman went missing) and Monday.

He however said that there are other routes that could have possibly been used but do not have cameras or persons living nearby to provide any account of who would have passed through.

Kaieteur News was told that the businessman may have been murdered by a Surinamese businessman in fear that he may have “ratted them out” while he was being questioned.

`Oemrawsingh is also said to have two other brothers who are very active in the drug and gold trade business in Suriname.

According to a businessman in Suriname who said he knew the deceased, “The one brother did going bankrupt last year and he had to sell out a set of gold that he had.”

Nitender Oemrawsingh’s body was found on the Number 63 beach on Monday with a single gunshot wound to the forehead. He was said to be the owner of a rice mill in Nickerie, Suriname. Foreign currency along with a cellular phone was found on his person by authorities investigating in Berbice.

He was attired in fitness/sports gear and had no other marks of violence about his body. A post mortem is expected to be conducted today to determine the cause of death, relatives are expected to be present. His body is presently at the Skeldon Hospital Mortuary.

Authorities in Suriname confiscated 2,300 kilos of cocaine from a rice shipment. The coke bust was made at the Jules Sedney port, in the southern district of the capital. It was reportedly stashed in an eight-container rice shipment filled with rice, awaiting loading at the harbour. The shipment was destined for France, through Guadeloupe.

Security workers of the port stumbled upon the shipment during their regular controls. They alerted the Narcotics Brigade of the police, in Suriname.

The rice was said to be from Oemrawsingh’s factory.

A Customs broker, the businessman’s truck driver and another rice exporter were also said to be arrested.