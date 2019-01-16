Fighting the dry spell

Scarcity in the water supply on the Essequibo Coast has now increased the demand for the resource, especially since the relentless dry season is now taking a toll on the water conservancy.

This was confirmed on last Monday following a field visit by regional officials, including the Regional Chairman Mr. Devanand Ramdatt and Regional Vice Chairman Ms. Nandranie Coonjah.

Thousands of acres of rice cultivation are now at great risk, while there still seems to be no sign of the rains. This information was also confirmed by the President of the Essequibo Paddy and Rice Farmers’ Association, Mr. Nate Ram.

This publication understands that usually, the water level is high enough so that farmers can open the intake to their fields. Today, farmers all across the Essequibo Coast, however, are pumping water from the irrigation canals to save the present rice crop. In some areas the water level has decreased to such an extent that it is almost impossible to pump.

The Dawa Pump Station is working round the clock in an effort to make water readily available to farmers. Many fear that the situation may worsen since the persistent dry weather has significantly decreased the water level in the conservancy.

During the last statutory meeting of the Regional Democratic, Ram who also sits as a member of the council, recommended that measures be taken by the RDC to better monitor the water system.

Kaieteur News understands that systems such as the Good Hope relief structure, along with additional water gauges, were installed some time ago to curb the wastage of water in the region.

According to the councillor, however, there is still wastage of water within the region. The councillor made claims last week Tuesday that instead of regulating water for an entire block, the D&I Department at times regulates water for individual famers.

In the meantime, a number of farmers are still complaining of not being paid by millers since the previous crop. Paddy bug infestation and severe blast during the last crop of rice, have even sent a number of farmers out of the industry.

Many have reportedly entered this crop at great risk; investing in an industry at present plagued with a number of challenges.