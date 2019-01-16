Bandits rob Canje businessman at Crabwood Creek

Two armed and masked men yesterday pounced on a Canje businessman while he was carrying out sales with his vehicle in Crabwood Creek, Upper Corentyne, Berbice.

According to information reaching this publication, Roshan Sattaur, 46, of Lot 27 Cumberland Village, East Canje, Berbice would normally take orders for groceries every Tuesday and would later deliver the groceries every Thursday to his customers.

However, yesterday at approximately 13:30 hrs, he parked his car PNN 6802 and he was at “Rajin’s Shop” at Crabwood Creek conducting business when two men pounced on him. One of the perpetrators, armed with a knife placed it to Sattaur’s waist while the other pointed a gun to his head and told him, “Don’t move!”

After complying, the bandit armed with the knife searched Sattaur’s pockets and relieved him of $433,000 along with a gold chain. The bandit armed with a gun then demanded that the businessman hand over the keys to his car, which he did. The men drove off with the businessman’s car.

Sattaur then stopped a hire car driver of Lot 27 Grant 1806 Crabwood Creek and they chased his vehicle with the perpetrators inside. They turned the car west into “Black water dam” into the backlands and subsequently abandoned the car.

Sattaur upon seeing the bandits escaping was about five feet away when he called out to one of the men by the name “Bettie man” from Canje.

He recognized him after his mask slipped off. Immediately, the perpetrator holding the gun then discharged three rounds in their direction. No one was injured.

Sattaur then took possession of his motorcar and drove to the Springlands Police Station where he reported the matter.

Police are currently hunting for the suspects.

—