Army denies preparing for June elections

Latest update January 16th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Guyana Defence Force yesterday said that it is alarmed by a recent news report on a Cable television dated 15th Jan, 2019, titled, “Army preparing for elections in June”.
The report suggests that the Force is in preparation for National Elections in June.
“The Guyana Defence Force wishes to advise the public that we have not authorised any such release or made any such pronouncements. The Guyana Defence Force is aware that we are not the authority for specifying the date and or time by which elections should be held.”
According to the army, any force will always have intelligent anticipation of tasks likely to be undertaken.
“These tasks once identified are issued to the subordinates as “Warning Orders” alerting them to the nature of the probable tasks and should not be misconstrued to mean anything else.”
According to the army, it has always respected the rule of law and due process, and will continue to maintain a professional Force, which contributes to the development of the nation.
