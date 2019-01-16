12-year-old child writes fourth book

Anaya Lee Willabus, born to Guyanese parents, has written her fourth book, raising the bar even higher for children her age. The book is part of a series called ‘Make it Happen’ – Anaya Willabus by Sussman and Company.

The book is about how Willabus has overcome many challenges that she has faced.

Willabus was a nine-year-old award winning author, poet, and visionary who enjoys reading and playing sports. She was born and raised in Brooklyn, to Guyanese parents. At the age of two, she was taught to read. Thereafter, she began to memorise books, demonstrating an acutely photographic memory. She immerses herself in reading books of all genres throughout the year.

Willabus is said to read in excess of forty books during the summer. Although she enjoys reading, she believes that it is important to have a well-balanced lifestyle, and enjoys playing soccer.

Her first visit to Guyana was in 2014, something she credited as the inspiration for writing her first book, which was published in 2015. She also visited a year after the publication of that book, and held a book launch at the Guyana National Library.

She had travelled to Linden, Berbice and several parts of Georgetown to promote literacy. Her parents, Winston and Dimple Willabus, were eager to ensure that she has exposure to Guyanese culture. Her first book is titled, ‘The Day Mohan found his Confidence’. Her second and third books were published in 2016 and 2017, titled ‘A Bully’s Disguise’ and ‘Checo & the Homework Passes’, respectively.

Her non-profit organisation, ‘The Stalwart’s Youth Corporation’, was founded in 2016 to promote reading and writing to children.

Willabus, in 2015 received a ‘legislative resolution’ from New York State’s Assemblywoman Roxanne Persaud, in Albany for being one of the youngest to write a chapter-book; at 8, a ‘citation’ from New York Councilman Mr. Mathieu Eugene, a ‘Certificate of Achievement’ from the Guyana Day of Brooklyn Association, and the Guyana Cultural Association Literary Contribution to Guyanese Heritage Award (New York Chapter).

In 2016, she was recognized by the Brooklyn Borough President Mr. Eric Adams. She received the ‘Black History Month Award’ as part of the celebrations in highlighting African-Americans who play a significant role in Brooklyn.

She was appointed the first US ‘Youth Global Editor-in-Chief and Coordinator’ of Forum Children’s Magazine. She won two merit awards, performing in the Black History Month Essay contest, and winner of the ‘Women’s History Month Poetry Contest’. Congressman Hakeem Jeffries presented Willabus with a ‘Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition’ for her outstanding contribution to her community.

Willabus is always one of the top five performers at her school, winning the title of ‘Top Earner’ this year. From that school, she has received the titles ‘Student of the Month’ and ‘Lead by Example’.

She also raises funds for St. Jude’s Cancer Research Centre.

Appearing in many popular newspapers and radio television shows in New York, nationally and internationally, she has appeared on Fox 5 News, PIX 11 News, NY Daily News, News 12, BRIC TV, HOT 97 (Ebro In The Morning), WGN Radio 720, Chicago, WSYR 570 Radio Canarsie Courier, and many others.

Celebrities giving shout-outs to her include Kelly Rowland, Yandy Smith, Amy Poehler and Debra Cox.

She has been blogged about by Huffington Post, Atlanta Black Star, Brown Girls Collective, and Guyanese Girls Rock.

Since the publication of her books, she has been afforded the opportunity to meet with political leaders, social activists and community leaders to speak on the importance of literacy, including Guyana’s First Lady, Sandra Granger.

As Writer and Editor for Forum Kids Magazine, which is published in New Zealand, Poland, America and England monthly, her articles can be viewed online. With the privilege of interviewing many great leaders, her first assignment as a reporter was to interview Poland’s former President, Lech Walesa.

She is also a tutor to second grade students during her lunch-time once per week.

Willabus’s goal is to inspire other children like herself, to strive for success and to never give up on their dreams. She believes that children should always incorporate reading into their daily lives.