Two fat cat watching Guyana like rat watching cheese

From de time people hear that Guyana find oil is so dem start coming from all about. People who use to treat Guyana bad, suddenly trying to be nice to Guyanese.

Dem boys remember when Trinidad use to deport Guyanese. Barbados never even use to let Guyanese enter de country. Dem had a special bench called de Guyana Bench.

Wasn’t people alone who start coming to Guyana. Countries suddenly start coming. Dem behave like dem children who does only play wid you when you got something dem want.

China done got a big foothold in Guyana. Anywhere you walk is a Chinee business. Then China start to lend Guyana nuff money. It lend money fuh a sugar factory that never wuk; it lend money fuh de airport. It lend money fuh de East Coast Demerara road project.

Uncle Sam been helping Guyana long now. It give Guyana four li’l boats and China give Guyana two big boats.

Some organisation sit down and watch de sparring. Dem see China winning suh dem now ask Uncle Sam fuh step in and help Guyana.

From de time dem boys hear that dem realize was six of one and half a dozen of de odda. Dem see that is a case of jumping from de frying pan and into de fire.

China already deh deep. It got a big share in de oil. It is in partnership Exxon, de oil company from Uncle Sam that rob every country it been in.

Now dem boys seh dem not sure who is worse. Of course if dem get a visa dem can go to Uncle Sam and buy property.

But if dem get a visa to China dem can never own anything. China don’t allow foreigners to own nutten. Dem can rent but only from de government.

Now if Uncle Sam got to watch China which watching Guyana like how cat watching milk, then dem boys sure China gun be watching Uncle Sam like how man does watch woman wid a view to cut a deal.

Guyana deh in serious trouble.

Talk half and watch how Guyana suddenly tun something wha cat and rat watching.