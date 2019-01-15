Two arrested for ex-cop’s murder

Latest update January 15th, 2019 12:59 AM

Found dead in “Blacka”: Cyril Novar Persaud

One day after a body was found floating in the “Blacka” at the D’urban Back Lands, and identified to be that of a former member of the Guyana Police Force mounted branch,

Cyril Novar Persaud, an autopsy report has revealed the pensioner died as a result of cerebral haemorrhage caused by blunt trauma to the head.
There were also signs of compression injuries to the neck, which suggests that the pensioner was murdered and dumped there.
And in the wake of the killing the police have arrested two persons, one of them being his adopted son. The other person is a woman related to the adopted son.
On Sunday morning, residents of a community aback of the Chinese Embassy on Sheriff Street, were made aware of a body floating in the “Blacka”, also known as the Lamaha Canal, after a stench started emanating from the canal.
When Kaieteur News arrived on the scene on Sunday, the undertakers were removing the body that was unidentified at the time.

Persaud’s body being removed from the scene.

Residents of the community claimed not to know the pensioner, but police investigators were able to identify the body to be that of Persaud from documents found some distance from the pensioners’ body.
Family members of Persaud had reported him missing a few days before. This was also posted on social media. When Kaieteur News spoke to residents who found the body, the persons said they never saw the man before, and were only aware of the body from the smell that was coming from the area.
The pensioner seemed to have been thrown in the water just about where he was found. The man’s documents were found some distance from where the body was found and not on his person. The autopsy has confirmed that the man’s death was not of drowning.

