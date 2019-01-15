Tucville resident caught with ganja during raid

Christopher Cummings, 43, found himself before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus charged with possession of narcotics.

The food vendor who appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts denied the charge which alleged that on January 4, 2019 at Merriman Mall, Georgetown he had in his possession 109 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Cummings was represented by attorney at law, Bernard Da Silva, who in an application for bail, informed the court that the accused resides at Lot M 14-10, 59 Tucville Housing Scheme. He stated that Cummings has no previous charges or convictions and is not known to be engaged in such.

The facts of the charge stated that on the day in question ranks from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters acting on information went to stall 82 at Merriman Mall Georgetown.

The ranks who were dressed in plain clothes approached Cummings and identified themselves as police ranks and told him why they were there. The ranks observed that he had a transparent bag in his hands with stems and leaves suspected to be cannabis.

The bag was taken from him and a search was conducted on the stall however nothing was found. The bag was then shown to the defendant and he was told of the allegation. He was cautioned, arrested and taken to the CID Headquarters.

The alleged cannabis was photographed and weighed in his presence. He was taken into custody where further investigations were done and he was later charged.

Attorney Da Silva strongly argued that the alleged narcotic was found in an old bucket in front of the stall where many persons traverse. The attorney stated that several persons were questioned however, because his client is a Rastafarian the police held on to him stating, “This must be you thing.” They later released the others.

He went on to say that according to the prosecutor’s facts of the charge, there was no need to show the suspected narcotic to the defendant if it was found in his possession.

After listening to both sides, Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus granted bail to Cummings in the sum of $100, 000 under the condition that he report to CID Headquarter every other Monday until the completion of the trial.

The matter was then adjourned until January 28, 2019.