Several child sex abuse victims contract HIV, other STDs

Children who have been sexually abused often suffer from severe psychological and physical trauma. However, not much is said of the health complications of child sexual abuse victims.

A report prepared by ChildLink and other support groups sought to highlight some of the health complications of sexually abused children.

According to the 2017 report titled Cries in the Dark–Child Sexual Abuse in Guyana Today, in some cases, children have suffered from complications such as a ruptured uterus; sexually transmitted infections including gonorrhea and HIV; and pregnancy and childbearing.

According to the report “Child sexual abuse is a pathway for the transmission of HIV, Hepatitis C, and other STIs including the virus that causes cervical cancer.

“Left untreated, some of these infections lead to infertility and even death. A person who is abused in childhood and does not receive adequate medical attention including STI screening is at risk of suffering irreparable harm and transmitting infections to others.”

Meanwhile the report stipulated that approximately 30% of the reported cases of child sexual abuse are referred to the Child Advocacy Centres (CACs) where children receive services to specifically address the trauma and support through the legal process.

“It is certainly a societal challenge in which over 500 children annually may not receive any counselling for the trauma they have suffered and are likely to grow into adulthood bearing the wounds of their traumatic childhood.

This cannot be a desirable situation. Thus, scaling up of psychosocial support services in all Regions of Guyana for children is a necessity for developing a socially and mentally healthy community and society.”

ChildLinK Guyana has been working with a number of other agencies to strengthen and protect networks, systems and policies aimed at protecting children against physical, sexual, and other forms of exploitation.

The rights group has been advocating for parents to seek to have an open line of communication on sexual abuse, so that their children can disclose abuse or express their feelings without victimization.

“This will give offenders less power to manipulate children and will aid in preventing child sexual abuse and directly encourage reporting and disclosure of child sexual abuse.”

In the same report, the group examined the statistics on child sex abuse cases.

The data revealed figures which highlighted the fact that there has been a notable increase in reports of child sexual abuse over the past five years.

However, the report added that although the increase must be a cause for public concerns, children, their families, communities, the Childcare and Protection Agency, (CPA) police, the judiciary and civil society have been responding to the cries of the victims and their families.

Despite the increase, child sexual abuse cases remain under-reported for many reasons including fear of the offender, fear of shame and manipulation of the family to blame the child or not believing the child.

In many cases, the report said offenders would tell victims that they would get into trouble with their parents, if they disclosed.

And children who are afraid of a beating are less likely to tell their parents or any adult about abuse because they are afraid they will be further punished.

“But children who feel loved, appreciated, and well cared-for at home, are less likely to succumb to an offender’s manipulation and intimidation,” the report added.

In other instances, the report suggested that child sexual abuse will continue in an environment where children are manipulated and made to feel the abuse is their fault.

As such, it is imperative that adults know how to respond to disclosure of child sexual abuse.

“Parents, caregivers, family and community members/leaders should always keep an eye out for children. Where there is a suspicion asks questions carefully.

“Do not threaten the child/children into telling. They are most likely to withhold the information due to fear.”

“Educate the child about sexual abuse and sexual violence. Should a child disclose, listen, get medical care immediately especially if the abuse has taken place within the last few hours. Make a report to the police and CPA.

This will give offenders less power to manipulate their children and will aid in preventing child sexual abuse and directly encourage reporting and disclosure of child sexual abuse.” the report further recommended