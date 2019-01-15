Latest update January 15th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

New measures to address sexual offences – CPA’s Director ─ will soon implement a Child Registry to target perpetrators of child sexual offences

Jan 15, 2019 News 0

The Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) will soon implement a Child Registry to target perpetrators of child sexual offences.
This follows the launch, last year, of the sexual offences court through a collaboration of the local judiciary and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund – UNICEF.
Director of CPA, Ann Greene, in an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), said that the Child Registry will introduce a broad Case Management System which will provide efficiency to tackle child sexual offences countrywide.

Director of Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA), Ann Greene

Greene said that the Case Management System is functional. She noted that the agency is now working to extensively train staff onboard to ensure they are fully equipped.
“The Childcare and Protection Agency works to become an agency that will seek every possibility to fight sexual offences, especially where the child is concerned. Our country has grown to ensure that measures are taken to provide justice in Court. It’s a must that we strengthen our Agency,” Greene noted.
The Child Abuse Registry will be helpful in providing information relating to a person’s biography. Persons will be able to access the requisite information about the offenders via the internet. Greene added that the details of the perpetrators of sexual abuse will be publicised.

Speaking on the Child Registry, Greene said, “it is still being tested and worked on, it’s a registry, a whole new case management system being introduced.”
She said that the agency is at present working along with its legal counsel to put steps in place to have the registry available to the public before year end.
With assistance from UNICEF, staff will be trained to input data into the new case management system, she stressed.
The Social Protection Ministry first announced plans to establish this type of registry back in 2016. (DPI)

More in this category

Sports

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – West Demerara Eagles FC are champs; Pouderoyen end 2nd

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – West Demerara Eagles FC...

Jan 15, 2019

  Eagles United of Stewartville emerged as the inaugural champions of the West Demerara Football Association leg of the GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 Intra Association League which concluded...
Read More
Brenessa Thompson off to fiery start on US Circuit

Brenessa Thompson off to fiery start on US

Jan 15, 2019

Narayan Ramdhani begins 2019 on high note

Narayan Ramdhani begins 2019 on high note

Jan 15, 2019

Guyana’s road to FIBA Americas tourney continues next month

Guyana’s road to FIBA Americas tourney...

Jan 15, 2019

Aurora Knightriders defeat Mashabo Tigers to take Community Cup

Aurora Knightriders defeat Mashabo Tigers to take...

Jan 15, 2019

“Don’t change our recipe for success” Crandon tells Coaching staff Jaguars Head Coach leaves tomorrow take up Windies Asst Coach appointment

“Don’t change our recipe for success”...

Jan 15, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • No confidence and democracy

      It is utter trite to describe a no-confidence motion as an act of treason. It gets more galling when a foreign government... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]