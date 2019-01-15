GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – West Demerara Eagles FC are champs; Pouderoyen end 2nd

Eagles United of Stewartville emerged as the inaugural champions of the West Demerara Football Association leg of the GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 Intra Association

League which concluded on Sunday last at the Den Amstel Community Centre Ground.

The league, which commenced in 2018, saw Eagles soaring to the title by defeating Den Amstel 3-1 in the final game. The win ensured Eagles ended on 19 points to lift the champion’s trophy ahead of Pouderoyen which ended on 15 points followed by Den Amstel with 13 and Wales United on 6.

There was a combined team made up of players from Uitvlugt Warriors and Crane FC but they did not make it for a number of matches.

The goal scorers for Eagles in their victory on Sunday were Jomaley Kelmon in the 10th minute,

David Chisholm in the 40th and Nashwan Livan in the 60th minute. Den Amstel’s consolation goal came off the boot of Jamaal Robinson in the 35th minute.

The joint leading goal scorers were Jomaley Kelmon and David Chisholm both of the champion club with three (3) goals each. Mikel White was named the Best Goalkeeper.

Eagles FC is the 9th and final winner to be crowned and they will join the other Regional Member Association winners in the National Playoffs. The other winners are Timehri Panthers (EBFA), Rising Star (Bartica FA), Corriverton Lynx (Berbice FA), Dartmouth Dominators (EPFA), Milerock (UDFA), Atkinson Brothers (Region1), BV Triumph United (EDFA), Santos (GFA) and Tabatinga FC (RFA).