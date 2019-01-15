“Don’t change our recipe for success” Crandon tells Coaching staff Jaguars Head Coach leaves tomorrow take up Windies Asst Coach appointment

The 37 year-old Guyana Jaguars Head Coach Esuan Crandon will depart tomorrow to take up an appointment as Assistant Coach of the Windies Team for their home series

against England and his advice to the team as leaves for higher duties is for them to continue striving for excellence.

“The success of the team didn’t just happen overnight a lot of hard work, dedication, commitment with strategic planning over the years have brought success to the team,” explained Crandon who was first appointed Guyana Coach in 2012.

The Berbician from Courtland Village, Corentyne, encouraged the coaching staff not to change the recipe for success but to reinforce and commit to the development of all players.

“It’s also important to create an environment where players are able to express themselves and always feeling welcome and appreciated,” said the most successful Guyana senior team Coach.

Crandon was first exposed to Coaching players when he was first division captain of Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club and took the responsibility of running the practice sessions.

“We didn’t have a club coach at that time so it was the responsibilities of the senior players to organize the net sessions,” Crandon explained.

“I’m happy to be involved in the development of West Indies cricket and I will play my role and hopefully impact the performances of the team positively,” added Crandon who has Coached Guyana to four consecutive First Class titles and an unbeaten 14 match streak.

Crandon is a former Guyana fast bowler who took 90 wickets from 38 First-Class games between 2000 and 2011. His best bowling figures is 7-125 against the Brian Lara led T&T side in South Trinidad.

Crandon will work along with Richard Pybus, West Indies’ high performance director who has agreed to take up the role of head coach, replacing the interim coach Nick Pothas.

Pybus’ contract should run until the 2019 Test series against India, which follows the ODI World Cup in England.

The position of West Indies head coach had been vacant since Stuart Law resigned from the position less than two years into his job.

Crandon also spoke about the Jaguars’ performance in their emphatic fourth round victory against the Volcanoes to stretch their winning streak to five (four this season and the last game in the previous season), Crandon said the effort from the players was tremendous.

“Conditions probably suit the batters more as our first innings total of 454 runs and Volcanoes’ second innings score of 361 runs would’ve revealed the nature and quality of the pitch and the batters.

“Again we saw the character of a quality batting line up after we would’ve lost three early wickets. Bramble and Tagenarine’s partnership was the highlight of the first innings. I thought they complimented each other with one being the grinder, while the other took the attack to the opposition bowlers,” said Crandon.

“Having said so, I must give my bowlers a lot of credit for dismissing the opposition twice on that track. Kemo Paul was outstanding with the ball gathering ten wickets in the match and he was well supported by the other bowlers. Our catching was very good. We saw some brilliant catches in the slip cordon and two beautiful bowl and caught,” noted Crandon.

“Obviously, there are areas that we need to improve on going forward. The bowlers need to be a little bit more patient and consistent with the ball. I would love to see more of our batters get among the runs when they get the opportunity,” concluded the Jaguars Coach who leaves with his team well set for fifth consecutive title.

Anand Sanasie, Secretary of CGI informed that Crandon’s replacement will be known by tomorrow. The Jaguars face the Leewards Hurricanes from Thursday at Providence in the fifth round.