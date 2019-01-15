Crying chain snatcher attracts Magistrate’s sympathy

A man who pleaded with the court for leniency after admitting to snatching a woman’s chain was yesterday sentenced to six weeks community service by a City Magistrate.

Shamar White, 20, was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Marcus-Isaacs in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where a simple larceny charge was read to him.

White, who cried throughout the court proceedings, pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on January 12 at Hadfield Street, Georgetown, he stole one gold chain valued $300,000, property of Ashanti Khan.

Police Prosecutor Adoni Inniss, stated that on the day in question, the woman was standing on Hadfield Street, when she was approached by White who snatched her chain from around her neck, and attempted to make good his escape.

The court heard that an alarm was raised and public spirited persons in the area were able to apprehend White. Police subsequently arrived and arrested him.

A search was then carried out on White and the chain was found in his hand. White was then told of the offence to which he admitted.

A teary-eyed White when given a chance to address the court stated, “Please don’t sentence me Madame. Give me a second chance and I will go and work and be a better person. I will prove myself to you.”

He added “I had no right to snatch the woman chain. What I did was wrong and it will never happen again. The reason why I am here is because of the bad company that I followed.”

Magistrate Isaacs after listening to the young man stood the matter down for a while for White to speak with a probation officer.

When the matter was recalled after lunch, the probation officer told the court that White is a school dropout and need to be guided by his family. However, the probation officer added that White recently moved out from his mother’s house and is now living with his sister and her family. She went on to tell the court that his sister does not know his whereabouts when he leaves home.

The Probation officer noted that while persons should be able to walk freely without being robbed, she told the court that counseling should be provided to White. This, she said, will help curb his behaviour.

The Magistrate after listening to the probation officer sentenced White to six months community service. She also ordered that he undergo six weeks’ counselling.

Failing to attend the sessions or do the community service, White will be sentenced to six months’ imprisonment.