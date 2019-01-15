Brothers granted bail for damaging car

Latest update January 15th, 2019 12:59 AM
Kishore Maraj and Komal Maraj were lucky to be placed on bail after denying an allegation against them for unlawful and malicious damage to property.
The charge alleged that on October 29, 2018 at Thomas Street, Kitty, Georgetown, they unlawfully and maliciously damaged a Nissan motor car valued at $880,000 property of Khemraj Hussain.
The brothers entered a not guilty plea after listening to the charge that was read to them by Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Kishore informed the court that he was 21 years of age and is a businessman from Lot 174 D’Abreu Street, Newtown. Komal stated that he is 30 years old and has one child. He further stated that he is self-employed and resides at Lot 184 Eccles Housing Scheme.
Police prosecutor Adoni Innis had no objections to bail being granted to the brothers. Bail was then granted to the tune of $100, 000 each and the matter was adjourned until February 11.
