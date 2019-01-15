Brenessa Thompson off to fiery start on US Circuit

Guyana’s sprint sensation, Brenessa Thompson, kicked off her 2019 season with a Gold and Bronze medal finish at the Ted Nelson Invitational that was hosted at the Gilliam

Indoor Track Stadium, Texas, by her college, Texas A&M.

Last Saturday’s event saw participation of eight teams including Abilene Christian, Baylor, Stephen F. Austin, Texas, Texas State, UT Arlington, and UT-San Antonio but no athlete matched Thompson in the 60m dash in which she blazed the track in 7.47 seconds to win. Following closely behind in the quick race was Baylor University’s sophomore, Sydney Washington, who was pipped on the line, while Thompson’s teammate Amber Ivy was third.

Thompson finished third in the 200m just behind her teammate Diamond Spaulding who ran 23.69 seconds; one hundredth of a second faster than the Guyanese. However, Kennedy Flannel won the race comfortably in 23.46 seconds.

The overseas based Thompson who represented Guyana at the Rio Olympics in 2016 is aiming to represent the Golden Arrow ahead once more at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. This win is certainly a step in the right direction as preparations for the event continues.