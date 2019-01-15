Latest update January 15th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Brenessa Thompson off to fiery start on US Circuit

Jan 15, 2019 Sports 0

Brenessa Thompson

Guyana’s sprint sensation, Brenessa Thompson, kicked off her 2019 season with a Gold and Bronze medal finish at the Ted Nelson Invitational that was hosted at the Gilliam

Indoor Track Stadium, Texas, by her college, Texas A&M.
Last Saturday’s event saw participation of eight teams including Abilene Christian, Baylor, Stephen F. Austin, Texas, Texas State, UT Arlington, and UT-San Antonio but no athlete matched Thompson in the 60m dash in which she blazed the track in 7.47 seconds to win. Following closely behind in the quick race was Baylor University’s sophomore, Sydney Washington, who was pipped on the line, while Thompson’s teammate Amber Ivy was third.
Thompson finished third in the 200m just behind her teammate Diamond Spaulding who ran 23.69 seconds; one hundredth of a second faster than the Guyanese. However, Kennedy Flannel won the race comfortably in 23.46 seconds.
The overseas based Thompson who represented Guyana at the Rio Olympics in 2016 is aiming to represent the Golden Arrow ahead once more at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. This win is certainly a step in the right direction as preparations for the event continues.

More in this category

Sports

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – West Demerara Eagles FC are champs; Pouderoyen end 2nd

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – West Demerara Eagles FC...

Jan 15, 2019

  Eagles United of Stewartville emerged as the inaugural champions of the West Demerara Football Association leg of the GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 Intra Association League which concluded...
Read More
Brenessa Thompson off to fiery start on US Circuit

Brenessa Thompson off to fiery start on US

Jan 15, 2019

Narayan Ramdhani begins 2019 on high note

Narayan Ramdhani begins 2019 on high note

Jan 15, 2019

Guyana’s road to FIBA Americas tourney continues next month

Guyana’s road to FIBA Americas tourney...

Jan 15, 2019

Aurora Knightriders defeat Mashabo Tigers to take Community Cup

Aurora Knightriders defeat Mashabo Tigers to take...

Jan 15, 2019

“Don’t change our recipe for success” Crandon tells Coaching staff Jaguars Head Coach leaves tomorrow take up Windies Asst Coach appointment

“Don’t change our recipe for success”...

Jan 15, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • No confidence and democracy

      It is utter trite to describe a no-confidence motion as an act of treason. It gets more galling when a foreign government... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]