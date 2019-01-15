Ariel claim MSC fund raiser softball title

By Zaheer Mohamed

Ariel defeated Fisherman Masters by six wickets to win the final of the Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) organised fund raising softball tournament which was contested on

Sunday last at Thomas Lands.

Batting first, Fisherman Masters lost the early scalp of Ramo Malone who was bowled by Tony Singh without scoring

before Jagdesh Persaud and Unnis Yusuf stabilised the innings with a second wicket stand of 75 with sensible batting. Yusuf went for 15, while Persaud struck one four and five sixes in a top score of 45; Zameer Hassan and Baldeo Persaud made 12 not out and 11 respectively as Fisherman Masters were bowled out for 114 in 19.3 overs; Singh picked up 4-16 to earn the man-of-the-match award, while Rudy Meyers had 2-23.

Rawl Reid and Oslyn Batson set Ariel on course with an opening stand of 33 before Reid went for 21. Ron Ramnauth was then run out for eight, while Darmindra Mohabeer was dismissed without scoring as Ariel were restricted to 63-3. Batson hit one four and two sixes before he departed for 35, but Greg De Franca and Richard Persaud saw their team home without further hiccups as they ended on 118-4 in 11.1 overs. De Franca slammed three sixes in scoring 19 and Persaud made eight. Zameer Hassan took 2-21.

Ariel beat HS Masters by six wickets in their semi final encounter. HS Masters scored 124 all out in 19.5 overs, taking first knock. Danny

Mohanram made 32; Troy Lewis got 24 and Andrew Sookram 23. Ariel responded with 125-4 in 14.3 overs. Ron Ramnauth slammed 40 while Oslyn Batson got 31 and Darmindra Mohabeer 24.

Fisherman Masters overcame Success Masters by five wickets in their match up. Success Masters got to 136 all out in 20 overs, batting first. Hackim Majeed stroked 64 as Unnis Yusuf bagged 6-25. Yusuf then fashioned a fine 43 to lead Fisherman Masters to 137-5 in 12 overs. Ramo Malone contributed 29.

Troy Lewis of MSC expressed gratitude to the teams and thanked Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall for coming on board with the trophies. The tournament was held to assist in the construction of an all weather practice facility at the venue.