Latest update January 15th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Abu Dhabi US$8M loan to build solar power for almost 35,000 residents

Jan 15, 2019 News 0

 

Communities in Guyana’s hinterland region are set to benefit from reliable and efficient electricity supply stemming from the installation of a 5.2-megawatt (MW) grid-connected solar PV system.
The systems will be funded through a recently approved low cost loan of US$8M from the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
Guyana has been named as one of the countries selected. The other countries named are Liberia and Togo.
The funding will ensure the provision of energy access and advance sustainable development for selected hinterland communities.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, attends sixth cycle of the IRENA/ADFD Project Facility in UAE.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, whose Ministry is responsible for the project, attended the sixth cycle of the IRENA/ADFD Project Facility in Abu Dhabi, UAE, over the weekend.
The installation of the 5.2-megawatt (MW) grid-connected solar PV systems will in turn reduce fossil fuel consumption and increase the reliability of electricity supply.
An estimated 34,700 people in the targeted areas will benefit and around 120 direct and indirect jobs are set to be created throughout the project lifecycle.
The projects selected this year will contribute towards meeting national energy access targets and will transform lives for the better says IRENA Director-General Adnan Z. Amin.
“They will take advantage of cost-effective renewable energy to help reduce poverty, enable income-generating activities, and provide electricity to healthcare facilities and educational institutions, which will create jobs, empower women, and strengthen local communities,” says Amin.
Since the first cycle selection of projects in 2014, ADFD funding has been allocated to 24 renewable energy projects across the world, covering up to 50 per cent of the total project costs.
Funding is available for sustainable development projects that are backed by a government guarantee.

More in this category

Sports

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – West Demerara Eagles FC are champs; Pouderoyen end 2nd

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – West Demerara Eagles FC...

Jan 15, 2019

  Eagles United of Stewartville emerged as the inaugural champions of the West Demerara Football Association leg of the GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 Intra Association League which concluded...
Read More
Brenessa Thompson off to fiery start on US Circuit

Brenessa Thompson off to fiery start on US

Jan 15, 2019

Narayan Ramdhani begins 2019 on high note

Narayan Ramdhani begins 2019 on high note

Jan 15, 2019

Guyana’s road to FIBA Americas tourney continues next month

Guyana’s road to FIBA Americas tourney...

Jan 15, 2019

Aurora Knightriders defeat Mashabo Tigers to take Community Cup

Aurora Knightriders defeat Mashabo Tigers to take...

Jan 15, 2019

“Don’t change our recipe for success” Crandon tells Coaching staff Jaguars Head Coach leaves tomorrow take up Windies Asst Coach appointment

“Don’t change our recipe for success”...

Jan 15, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • No confidence and democracy

      It is utter trite to describe a no-confidence motion as an act of treason. It gets more galling when a foreign government... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]