2,300 kilos cocaine bust in Paramaribo… Suriname rice exporter found on executed on 63 beach

Jan 15, 2019

 

A Suriname rice exporter in whose containers authorities discovered 2,300 kilos cocaine earlier this month in Paramaribo, has been found dead in Guyana.

Executed: Nitender Oemrawsingh

Dead is Nitender Oemrawsingh, said to be the owner of Nivash Rice.
The businessman, said to be in his 30s and a father of two girls, was arrested by Surinamese authorities in what was described as the biggest ever drug bust in that neighbouring country.
However, he appeared to have been released hours after his arrest last Wednesday.
According to officials on the Corentyne, the body of a man, clad in sports gear, was found faced up with a gunshot wound to the forehead. The body was lying on Number 63 Beach, a popular hangout area.
Suriname news agencies quickly identified him.
Police immediately ruled out the theory of a robbery since a small amount of US currency was found on his person.
Reliable sources in ‘B’ Division told this publication that the body appeared to be at the location for a few hours and based on initial investigations a .32 pistol is suspected to have been used to carry out the crime.
Persons in the vicinity of that beach said that the body had to be dumped yesterday as it appeared fresh. Hours before, the rain had fallen, so it could not have been there long.
With a border that is easy to cross at Corentyne, from Suriname, it would not have been hard for the businessman to have made his way here or brought to Guyana.
What is known is that last Tuesday, authorities in Suriname confiscated 2,300 kilos of cocaine from a rice shipment.
The coke bust was made at the Jules Sedney port, in the southern district of the capital.

Big drug haul: The seized drugs in Suriname last week

It was reportedly stashed in an eight-container rice shipment filled with rice, awaiting loading at the harbour. The shipment was destined for France, through Guadeloupe.
Security workers of the port stumbled upon the shipment during their regular controls.
They alerted the Narcotics Brigade of the police, in Suriname.
The rice was said to be from Oemrwasingh’s factory.
A Customs broker and another rice exporter were also said to be arrested.

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

