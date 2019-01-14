Timehri Panthers edge Dartmouth 6-5 in thrilling U15 clash – Tyrone Burnette nets a hat-trick for the Panthers

By Franklin Wilson in Essequibo

An 11-goal thriller warmed the hearts of all present at the Anna Regina Community Center Ground yesterday morning to witness an Under-15 match between the respective GFF/Dr. Frank Watson/Pele Alumni Intra Association champions of the East Bank and Essequibo Pomeroon Football Associations.

In the mid morning heat in the Cinderella County and witnessed by Regional Executive Officer Dennis Jaikarran Snr., Members of the Regional Committee of the PNC and a set of vociferous home fans, Timehri Panthers and Dartmouth put on an exhilarating show of unending ball weaving skills at both ends of the ground but in the end, it was the visiting Timehri Panthers that prevailed 6-5.

Not even a heavy shower minutes before the start of the match just after 11:00hrs could have dampened the spirits and mood of the players and fans on hand. From the first whistle, the home team sent an ominous message to the visitors that they would have been in for a torrid time.

And even the height advantage that was enjoyed by the Panthers failed to intimidate the Dartmouth players, many of whom displayed exciting individual skills and the knack to take on opposing players, especially, defenders.

Dartmouth cantered into the lead on six minutes through a Stephon ‘Ants man’ Clarke shot even as the Panthers were still settling down. Tyrone Burnette tucked in the first of his three goals for Timehri Panthers in the 24th minute to draw the scores level.

It was back and forth from thereon until the sound of the final whistle. In the 29th minute, Dartmouth took back the lead when they were awarded a penalty which was clinically put away by Tyquan Brumell who sent the Panthers’ goalie, Ronaldo Blair, the wrong way.

But ten (10) minutes later, the tables were turned and this time, Timehri Panthers were awarded a penalty which was scored by their Captain, Prince Forde in the 39th minute to even things up again, 2-2.

Four minutes before the half time whistle, Stephon Clarke was at it again for his team when he dribbled the Panthers Captain, Forde, three times on the trot before slamming the ball into the back of the nets to the delight of his teammates and supporters in the 41st minute; the home team went into the break with the slight advantage, 3-2.

On resumption of the second half of play, Dartmouth continued where they left off from the first and the pressure exerted on the Panthers resulted in Captain Prince Forde scoring against his team when he tried to clear the ball in the 53rd minute to make it 4-2 in favour of Dartmouth.

With a two-goal cushion, the first time in the match for either side, The Essequibo champs were have been harbouring ideas of a win but the East Bank winners were not going to give in and kept fighting all the way.

Burnette was on target again for Timehri in the 56th and 83rd minutes the latter strike delivering the win for them, while his teammates, Nerron Barrow in the 57th minute Kevon Scott in the 68th minute added their names to the score sheet in what was an historical clash between the two teams.

Ezekiel Scott scored the other goal for Dartmouth in the 82nd minute. The management of both teams expressed satisfaction at being able to play and will shortly confirm the date for a return visit to the East Bank.

Tyrone Burnette was presented with a trophy for his outstanding performance in the match, while Stephon ‘Ants man’ Clarke received a medal, both were presented by REO, Dennis Jaikarran Snr.