Some fed up lawyers start a political party

Jan 14, 2019

Everywhere you turn, all you hearing about is fed up. And is not dat people just fed up. Some likker loving lawyers even start a Fed Up party.
Dem boys want to know if dem fed up wid de drinking or getting up in de morning to represent people who pay dem fuh go to court. Of course, one of dem was so fed up when de police stop him dat he mek a new name fuh himself.
Anodda one got to be really fed up because he always ending up in court either fuh drunk driving or fuh doing everything just fuh get charge.
Dem got odda political parties dat got fed up people too. One of dem dat Ralphie form had a member who get fed up before de party even launch. He resign and mek a big statement bout it. Ralphie claim dat he and he members fed up wid how third parties does operate.
He even certain dat he gon get seats to get into Parliament and he gon hold de balance of power because he wouldn’t join wid any of de big parties.
Charranrass seh he vote fuh de no confidence motion because he fed up wid de coalition and how dem treat de Berbice people. Dem boys seh dat dis is de same man who only days before cuss de opposition.
Now dem finding out dat he was fed up wid living without nuff money.
Even de coalition fed up wid all dem people who asking dem bout Charranrass. Dem fed up wid odda things, even wid de people who calling pon dem to resign. Ralphie is one so de coalition fed up wid him too.
Dem boys want to know if de coalition ain’t fed up wid all who accusing dem of trying jumbie mathematics, trying to mek 33 smaller than 32.
Talk half and wait fuh see more fed up politicians.

Day 4 Regional First-Class… Paul’s 10wkt-haul, Hetmyer’s explosive fifty Power Jaguars to 5th successive victory

Jan 14, 2019

By Sean Devers Under a blue sky in steaming heat a fair size turn-out urged the Guyana Jaguars on to their fifth consecutive win in the CWI Regional First-Class cricket tournament when they roared to...
Timehri Panthers edge Dartmouth 6-5 in thrilling U15 clash – Tyrone Burnette nets a hat-trick for the Panthers

Jan 14, 2019

Maurice Solomon carts off Golf President’s Cup in nail-biting finish in Season opener

Jan 14, 2019

UWI indoor hockey tourney… Supernova finish third

Jan 14, 2019

2019 BCB/Ramnaresh Sarwan Under-17 Tournament bowls off in fine style

Jan 14, 2019

Mohamed, Payne lead Everest CC to 223-run win over GNIC

Jan 14, 2019

