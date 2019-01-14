Some fed up lawyers start a political party

Everywhere you turn, all you hearing about is fed up. And is not dat people just fed up. Some likker loving lawyers even start a Fed Up party.

Dem boys want to know if dem fed up wid de drinking or getting up in de morning to represent people who pay dem fuh go to court. Of course, one of dem was so fed up when de police stop him dat he mek a new name fuh himself.

Anodda one got to be really fed up because he always ending up in court either fuh drunk driving or fuh doing everything just fuh get charge.

Dem got odda political parties dat got fed up people too. One of dem dat Ralphie form had a member who get fed up before de party even launch. He resign and mek a big statement bout it. Ralphie claim dat he and he members fed up wid how third parties does operate.

He even certain dat he gon get seats to get into Parliament and he gon hold de balance of power because he wouldn’t join wid any of de big parties.

Charranrass seh he vote fuh de no confidence motion because he fed up wid de coalition and how dem treat de Berbice people. Dem boys seh dat dis is de same man who only days before cuss de opposition.

Now dem finding out dat he was fed up wid living without nuff money.

Even de coalition fed up wid all dem people who asking dem bout Charranrass. Dem fed up wid odda things, even wid de people who calling pon dem to resign. Ralphie is one so de coalition fed up wid him too.

Dem boys want to know if de coalition ain’t fed up wid all who accusing dem of trying jumbie mathematics, trying to mek 33 smaller than 32.

Talk half and wait fuh see more fed up politicians.