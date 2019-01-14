Sixth STEM conference held for students

The sixth annual STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) conference, hosted by the Volunteer Youth Corps Inc. (VYC) in collaboration with ExxonMobil saw a turnout of well over 400 students from various High Schools.

The conference was held on Saturday at the Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel. It included a short robotics programming course, demonstration and competition; interactive science experiment coaching and demonstrations; and career guidance.

Some key persons in attendance at the conference were Geoscience Manager for ExxonMobil, Doug McGehee, Assistant Chief Education Officer (Technical) for the Ministry of Education, Patrick Chinedu Onwuzirike; and other professionals within the oil and gas sector, technology, business and engineering sectors.

In brief remarks to the gathering, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), for the Volunteer Youth Corps Inc., Goldie Scott, explained that since 2012, they have been hosting its After-School Interactive Math and Science Programme, now STEM. Through support from ExxonMobil and approval from the Ministry of Education, it has made a few adjustments.

There are practical lessons included in the programme for physics, chemistry, integrated science and information technology.

“Today’s event will be no different in showcasing creativity, we want to challenge your mind to be innovative and creative and to think outside the box and do so using the approach of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.” Scott said.

ExxonMobil, Geoscience Manager, Doug McGehee thanked the students for their participation. He also noted the increased interest in the programme as one which not only the agency, but the country will appreciate.

McGehee moved to say that, “It has to do with the oil and gas business, it is a very high-tech business and when we look at our future, we will be in Guyana for a very long time and so when we look at our own employees for the future…We hire people that have technical education.”

“We need people who have an understanding in science, technology, mathematics, but more importantly the way that we work, the way ExxonMobil works as a team, innovation and problem-solving is important,” McGehee explained.

He further mentioned that this initiative will also create ambassadors who will make others understand what the company is doing in the country.

Furthermore, the programme is aimed at boosting the youth’s capabilities. It aids in the development of the nation’s future leaders by equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge for the modern working environment.