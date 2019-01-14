Latest update January 14th, 2019 12:41 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Sixth STEM conference held for students

Jan 14, 2019 News 0

The sixth annual STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) conference, hosted by the Volunteer Youth Corps Inc. (VYC) in collaboration with ExxonMobil saw a turnout of well over 400 students from various High Schools.

Students at the gathering.

The conference was held on Saturday at the Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel. It included a short robotics programming course, demonstration and competition; interactive science experiment coaching and demonstrations; and career guidance.
Some key persons in attendance at the conference were Geoscience Manager for ExxonMobil, Doug McGehee, Assistant Chief Education Officer (Technical) for the Ministry of Education, Patrick Chinedu Onwuzirike; and other professionals within the oil and gas sector, technology, business and engineering sectors.
In brief remarks to the gathering, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), for the Volunteer Youth Corps Inc., Goldie Scott, explained that since 2012, they have been hosting its After-School Interactive Math and Science Programme, now STEM. Through support from ExxonMobil and approval from the Ministry of Education, it has made a few adjustments.
There are practical lessons included in the programme for physics, chemistry, integrated science and information technology.
“Today’s event will be no different in showcasing creativity, we want to challenge your mind to be innovative and creative and to think outside the box and do so using the approach of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.” Scott said.
ExxonMobil, Geoscience Manager, Doug McGehee thanked the students for their participation. He also noted the increased interest in the programme as one which not only the agency, but the country will appreciate.
McGehee moved to say that, “It has to do with the oil and gas business, it is a very high-tech business and when we look at our future, we will be in Guyana for a very long time and so when we look at our own employees for the future…We hire people that have technical education.”
“We need people who have an understanding in science, technology, mathematics, but more importantly the way that we work, the way ExxonMobil works as a team, innovation and problem-solving is important,” McGehee explained.
He further mentioned that this initiative will also create ambassadors who will make others understand what the company is doing in the country.
Furthermore, the programme is aimed at boosting the youth’s capabilities. It aids in the development of the nation’s future leaders by equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge for the modern working environment.

More in this category

Sports

Day 4 Regional First-Class… Paul’s 10wkt-haul, Hetmyer’s explosive fifty Power Jaguars to 5th successive victory

Day 4 Regional First-Class… Paul’s 10wkt-haul, Hetmyer’s...

Jan 14, 2019

By Sean Devers Under a blue sky in steaming heat a fair size turn-out urged the Guyana Jaguars on to their fifth consecutive win in the CWI Regional First-Class cricket tournament when they roared to...
Read More
Timehri Panthers edge Dartmouth 6-5 in thrilling U15 clash – Tyrone Burnette nets a hat-trick for the Panthers

Timehri Panthers edge Dartmouth 6-5 in thrilling...

Jan 14, 2019

Maurice Solomon carts off Golf President’s Cup in nail-biting finish in Season opener

Maurice Solomon carts off Golf President’s Cup...

Jan 14, 2019

UWI indoor hockey tourney… Supernova finish third

UWI indoor hockey tourney… Supernova finish...

Jan 14, 2019

2019 BCB/Ramnaresh Sarwan Under-17 Tournament bowls off in fine style

2019 BCB/Ramnaresh Sarwan Under-17 Tournament...

Jan 14, 2019

Mohamed, Payne lead Everest CC to 223-run win over GNIC

Mohamed, Payne lead Everest CC to 223-run win...

Jan 14, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]