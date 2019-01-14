Selecting the PPPC Presidential candidate is not a democratic process

Dear Guyana,

The talk of the town is now, who will be the PPP/C presidential candidate. What should be more important to the people of Guyana is HOW the PPP/C’s presidential candidate will be selected!

Guyanese should realize that the PPP/C’s selection of its candidate through its central committee process is a glaring hallmark of COMMUNISM and is indicative of a party which remains out of whack, disconnected from the political realities of modern times, shamefully unwilling to acknowledge the concrete fact that communism has been dead for decades and will never come back.

The PPP/C’s central committee process is the antithesis of democracy, for it restricts decisions to a select handful of individuals (chosen by an even smaller number of persons), rather than the will of the majority, which is what democracy is truly all about.

So ultimately, what Guyanese are left with is a candidate chosen by those already in charge of a failed political party rather than a candidate chosen by the Guyanese people – a sharp contrast to the way it is done in the truly modern, successful nations. What we are left with is “Dr.” Jagdeo’s lap dog.

So long as the PPP/C utilizes a central committee process for major decisions, it shall remain a political party enshrined in and bound to communist thought and ideology. And this should also serve as a major warning to the world at large, and to the U.S. in particular, in light of the oil prospects on Guyana’s forthcoming horizon, and their connection thereto.

At our nation’s most critical time, we cannot afford to allow a communist driven party to shape our policies, procedures and laws, or we shall continue to be doomed!

– The Real Observer