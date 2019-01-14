Relative admits to aiding gang that murdered Bush Lot brothers

– claims plan was “to rob and not kill”

by Malisa Playter Harry

Just a day after he turned himself over to authorities following the release of a wanted bulletin for his arrest, 18-year-old Romeo “Romie” Jeenarine has reportedly confessed to aiding the intruders who killed Bush Lot siblings Harricharran and Premcharran Samaroo.

Police sources close to the investigation told Kaieteur News that Jeenarine, after intense interrogation, admitted to his involvement. He reportedly told investigating ranks that himself, Kelvin Shivgobin (still to be located) and another, planned to rob an overseas based Guyanese man who was visiting the victims.

The teen allegedly told police that the plan was hatched some three days prior to the killing/robbery.

Jeenarine, who is also a relative of the slain brothers, was reportedly told that the foreigner would “fly in” on Sunday but the plan was “just to rob and not to kill”, a police source said.

According to the police, “he said that the thing was planned a couple days before he (foreigner) come into the country but he said that he is not the gunman, that the third suspect is the one that do the shooting”.

The sources stated that Jeenarine did not give detailed information as to where the planning took place.

Harricharran “Davo” and Premcharran “Tully” Samaroo were shot and killed during the course of a robbery at the home of their mother, Irene Samaroo.

A brother of the slain men, Dipnarine Samaroo, speaking with this publication via telephone, said that he is shocked that the teen confessed and added “me na think da true.”

When asked why he believes the teen did not confess, the sibling said that Romeo Jeenarine, the suspect, was at the home on the night of the killing.

He said he and Romeo went to buy beers at a supermarket, some ten minutes away.

When they were returning, they were met by a neighbour who said that the siblings had been robbed and shot.

“Me and da bai (the suspect, Romeo) come back hay and meet me budday dem pan dis ground. “Tully” bin done dead and me and “Romie” fetch am and put am in da hammock.

Two staff of the supermarket had confirmed seeing the sibling of the slain men and Romeo Jeenarine purchasing the beers.

One said “they spend like a 10 to 15 minutes because it tek lil time fuh dem get sell”.

He had said that Jeenarine told him not to tell the police that he was there that day “because he bin frighten seh police go hold am fuh wan lil issue he had with wan gyal”.

Jeenarine turned himself over to police at the Whim Police Station on Friday in the company of his attorney Charlyn Artiga after his picture was circulated on a wanted bulletin for the murder of the brother’s. His brother Yujendra Jeenarine was also arrested but was released on $100,000 station bail Thursday.

Yujendra had told the media that he was tortured by the police for information in relation to the murder.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the suspect police said confessed say that they are relying on the surveillance footage provided by the supermarket, that reportedly shows the time Romeo Jeenarine and Dipnarine Samaroo entered the shop.

According to the uncle, “that footage is gon show that he was there the same time this thing happen here.

How can he confess and he wasn’t there, it is not making sense”.

A visual of some snaps provided to this publication showed Dipnarine and Romeo entering the supermarket at 8:46 p.m. that night.

A file for advice on the matter is expected to be prepared today to be sent to the DPP.

On the night of 31st December 2018, the Samaroo brothers, an overseas based Guyanese, Dipnarine Samaroo and Romeo Jeenarine were imbibing together at Irene Samaroo’s residence at Bushlot Village, Berbice when three men, armed with guns and a machete stormed the premises from the back. It was during the unscheduled power outage that the men grasped the opportunity to barge in and cause mayhem.

Irene Samaroo, mother of the victims had told reporters that there was a power outage sometime around 20:00 hrs Monday night.

She was in the top flat when she heard what turned out to be gunshots.

On returning downstairs with a torchlight, she saw three men with guns and a cutlass running towards the overseas based Guyanese and one towards her on the step. The masked intruders demanded “all the money”.

By that time the two brothers had already been shot. Over $400 US was taken together with $75,000 Guyana currency.