Outliers Zone aims to help employees end pay cheque to pay cheque cycle

Building generational wealth is the mission of Outliers Zone, a new financial wellness project launched by young entrepreneur Athalyah Yisrael.

The 30-year-old has been pushing the project as part of an ambitious plan to help employees end the cycle of living pay cheque to pay cheque. The company, launched on February 1, 2018 is Yisrael’s second business venture. She explained that it was formed out of her own struggles with money.

“I struggled with money management. I was making money with Fun Park, my first company, but every time the clients would bring the money, I would spend it. I found myself in debt and my loving husband would bail me out. Until one day he said to me, “You will be the downfall of our family with your money habits.”

“And that hurt me. I was $400,000 in debt. I owed people money and I could not answer my phone, because I did not know what to tell them and how to pay them back. So I went looking for a solution. I came across a Money Savvy Piggy Bank – save, spend, donate, invest. I started applying the principles and it worked for me…This was the solution to my money problems!”

Ever since launching the new venture, Mrs. Yisrael has facilitated lunch and learn seminars at several agencies- both governmental and private. She noted that the aim of the Outliers Zone is a wealth creation institute helping to teach employees how to double their income.

Our mission is to awaken the financial consciousness of employees and help them find solutions to their troublesome spending habits through four simple steps —save, spend, donate and invest.

“We have seen results from several persons who joined our programme; some of whom went from living pay cheque to pay cheque to starting their own companies.”

This is not the first time that Yisrael has seen results from the financial project.

Last year, the Fun Park Rentals owner launched, ‘Money Savvy Piggy Bank’ a national drive to ‘teach children smart money habits for a lifetime.”

The initiative is aimed at educating children throughout Guyana how to be financially independent. The initiative is a national call to all parents, teachers, guardians and policy makers to come on board and to transfer Guyanese children into the next “money savvy” generation.

The Piggy Bank project has since exposed many children to the methods of mastering money management through the same method —save, spend, donate and invest.

According to Yisrael, the formula teaches a child about money management and choices. They are taught that each time they receive money, they have at least four options.

Yisrael recounted that she began searching for a solution to poor money management, and likened it to the possibility that if you are not taught how to read and write as a child then you would more than likely become illiterate as an adult.

“In like manner, if we are not taught about money and how to save, donate and invest, we would become money illiterate adults who suffer terribly with managing finances,” Yisrael asserted.

In launching the national drive, Yisrael said the Fun Park Rentals family introduced children to a different kind of fun, one that empowers through the use of a money management tool – the Money Savvy Piggy Bank. It teaches the children how to grow and multiply their money from as young as four years old.