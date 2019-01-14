National environmental data system to launch soon – EPA Chairman

A major networking project is underway enable organizations to share environmental information, says Dr. Patrick Williams, Chairman of the Board at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The data system is being dubbed the Environmental Information Monitoring and Management System (EIMMS), and it is part of a larger project called Strengthening Capacity for mainstreaming Rio Conventions into Environmental Management.

Guyana became a signatory to the Rio Conventions in 1992. They are the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (UNCBD), the UN Convention to Combat Desertification and Drought (UNCCD) and, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

By 2020, Guyana has to report to the UN on its accomplishments in respect to the management of its environment in fulfilling the obligations of these conventions.

Rather than create a new database, this project will set out to network existing databases, reconciling their content (in particular indicators) that serve to inform planners and decision-makers about trends in meeting and sustaining global environmental outcomes.

The project will strengthen the collection and management of data and information for improved monitoring. This includes the technical capacities to use data and information to create knowledge at both the national and sub-national level, with particular attention to decentralized planning and decision-making.

Noting that data sharing is an important aspect of development, Dr. Williams said that the project will involve data sharing among government agencies, non-governmental organisations, the private sector and semi-autonomous agencies.

According to Dr. Williams, the database which will be launched this year is being funded by the Department of Energy. He said that a team including a consultant is currently procuring hardware, software and maintenance staff.

Some of the agencies that will be involved are the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission (GLSC), which has already, began putting its data system in place; the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC), which already has a system in place; the Hydromet Office; the Bureau of Statistics and the EPA.

Dr. Williams disclosed that some in the private sector have been reluctant to share information because it is confidential. He said, “They say that security is a major issue. The problem we have identified is that some agencies have a tunnel vision approach. They feel that the data belongs to them alone and they are not willing to share.”

During a recent panel discussion, Dr. Williams who is also Chairman of the Board at the Guyana Society for Biodiversity and Eco Systems said that the Private Sector indicated that they do not see the relevance of their information to the EIMMS.

For example, he pointed out that the Private Sector has members who are involved in furniture manufacturing and wild life exportation. He said, “I said to them (the Private Sector) do you know that your members can get higher prices for the furniture they export if they use certified timber i.e. timber that is produced under strict environmental regulations.”

“So I was trying to show them (the Private Sector) the relevance of the EIMMS because if they are a partner in that project then they just need to go online and they will get information on all these things. And they could disseminate information to their membership without having to run around and spend extra money.”

Against this backdrop, he said that more sensitization on the importance of data sharing is needed since information should be freely available and shared among agencies.

“I should be able to sit in my office and if I want something from Lands and Survey, I could go online and get that information.” Nevertheless, he said that the database will also be accessible to the general public.

According to Dr. Williams, the kind of setup being touted for the system is one whereby it will be accessible by a username and password and one will only be able to retrieve highly confidential information with authorization from the head of respective agencies.

It is also being touted that a small subscription fee will be charged so as to offset maintenance of the database. He went on to explain that the central system will be within the Department of Environment, and the other agencies that have their own data systems, will be sub-systems.

The Department of Environment has prepared a memorandum and agencies that are signatories will be required to submit all information; they have in relation to the environment with the department.

“We have sent a form to all these (agencies) for them to indicate what types of information they have and what format they have it in so that we can help them (configure) and upload it to the system.”

It was disclosed by the Board Chairman that the Department of Environment will be responsible for storage, retrieval, updating and management of the data system. Right now, the Department of Environment is working on legislature so that it will be able to collect certain information, as is being done by the Bureau of Statistics and the National Data Management Authority (NDMA).

In concluding, Dr. Williams said, “Without data and information it is going to be guess work.”