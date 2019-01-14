Latest update January 14th, 2019 12:41 AM

Mohamed, Payne lead Everest CC to 223-run win over GNIC

A fine all-round performance by Saheed Mohamed coupled by a five-wicket haul from Raylex Payne handed Everest Cricket Club a mammoth 223-run win over GNIC SC when the Georgetown Cricket Association New Building Society second division 40-over tournament continued yesterday.
Mohamed was in his usual no-nonsense mood as he struck three fours and seven sixes in a top score of 84 as host Everest CC posted 281-6 off their allocation of 40 overs after they decided to bat. Mohamed and Mandreka Bhola frustrated their opponents with a fifth wicket stand of 150 with sensible and aggressive batting. Bhola hit eight fours in scoring 52. Richie Looknauth propped up the total with a courageous 72 which contained seven fours and two sixes. David Dick took 2-30.
Payne then rocked GNIC SC batting as he bagged 5-26 from eight overs, while Mohamed captured 3-16; GNIC SC were skittled for 58.
At MYO, Ace Warriors were bowled out for 83, batting first. Third Class responded with 85-7.

