Maurice Solomon carts off Golf President’s Cup in nail-biting finish in Season opener

The atmosphere was refreshing, the course was in superb condition, the camaraderie was excellent and Maurice Solomon pulled out all the stops to pip Guillermo Escarraga in the ‘Back 9 countback’ as the President’s Cup tournament was played off at the Lusignan Golf Club on Saturday last.

It is traditional at the Golf Club that each year the President (and also the Captain,) sponsors a tournament. In Saturday’s tournament, played in the Medal play format, prizes were awarded to Best Gross, 1stto 4th Best Net, Nearest to The Pin and Longest Drive. Golfers teed off at 12:40pm and the action was finished at 5:15pm with delighted satisfaction by all for a great day’s play.

Tournament results showed that golfers put up very competitive performance with the first 10 places often having no more than a 1 stroke difference, and in fact for 1st and 2nd places there was a tie, decided on by a countback of the last 9 holes, the better score receiving the benefit.

Longest Drive was won by Troy Cadogan; Best Gross and 3rd Best Net were won by diminutive veteran golfer Mike Mangal (73/9). Nearest The Pin, and 4th Best Net were won by former captain and veteran golfer Patrick Prashad (74/10). 2nd Best Net was won by Guillermo Escarraga (70/22), and the 1st Best Net – the overall winner of the day’s play – was Maurice Solomon (70/25).

Close in contention for the top places were Robert Hanoman (75/28); Kalyan Tewari (76/14); Danny Mangra (76/28); host – President Aleem Hussain (77/9); Joaan Deo (77/14); and William Walker (79/11).

Possibly history was created with new member of the Club, Mahindranauth Tiwari, – playing his first game as a member – scoring a Hole-in-one off of Hole Number 1 (and a Gross of 86)! The day’s play also received new member Anand Persaud, who produced a phenomenal Gross of 100.

President Hussain thanked those who took part in the tournament, and expressed his delight that the Grounds were in such fine condition at this second weekend of the year, that players were all pleased.

The next scheduled tournament, Ansa McAl / Suzuki sponsored event, is scheduled for January 20th and is expected to have even keener competition.