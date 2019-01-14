Latest update January 14th, 2019 12:53 AM

Guyanese entrepreneur to host show featuring influential women in business

A new show, which highlights the achievements of the Region’s leading women in business is set to premiere on all major television networks throughout the Caribbean.

Abbigale Loncke with Beyonce’s Publicist and Grenadian Yvette Noel-Schure following a recent interview.

The show’s host, Guyanese entrepreneur Abbigale Loncke, is the visionary behind the project. Loncke is also the founder and CEO of Community Health Care, a home care agency, which provides services to help families take care of their aged loved ones.
In 2016, she was recognized by President Barrack Obama for her efforts as a participant of the Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative (YLAI) programme. Since then, the Guyanese entrepreneur has been working to improve the prospects of women in business in Guyana and the Caribbean.
As such, Loncke said that the programme was conceptualized after the conclusion of the Women in Business conference, last November.
“I realized after the conference that there was a need to highlight the stories of women in business to inspire and motivate others on a continual basis. I believe that each woman has a story of her journey to success to tell, which should be told – and the best way to do that is through this show.”
She explained the programme, titled Abbi’s Power Lunch, is a half hour inspirational television show that highlights women in business throughout the Caribbean.
The title “Power Lunch” is because the show looks at different aspects of strength and drive of women in business – to succeed both in their entrepreneurial ambitions as well as their personal lives.
So far, Loncke has had the opportunity to sit down with powerful women in the Caribbean including Beyonce’s Publicist Yvette Noel- Schure, who is from the island of Grenada.
Noel – Schure has been the singer’s publicist since she was in Destiny’s Child and shares her vast experience in field of work. Her interview was conducted in Grenada.
“My aim is to cover all of the islands this year showcasing women in both small and large businesses.
“Others I’ve interviewed include Avia Lindie CEO of Metro Office and Computer Supplies, Kerensa Gravesande Barts CEO, Strategic Recruitment Solutions, Rolanda McQueen Owner, Mount Pure Water, Shadel Compton Owner, Belmont Estate.”
The show, which premiers on January 18, is set to be aired on all major networks throughout the Caribbean – One Caribbean, WPG10, Tempo, Caribvision and most local channels in each island.
In Guyana, the show will be broadcasted weekly on E-Networks and NCN.

