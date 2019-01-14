Day 4 Regional First-Class… Paul’s 10wkt-haul, Hetmyer’s explosive fifty Power Jaguars to 5th successive victory

By Sean Devers

Under a blue sky in steaming heat a fair size turn-out urged the Guyana Jaguars on to their fifth consecutive win in the CWI Regional First-Class cricket tournament when they roared to an emphatic eight-wicket victory over the Windwards Volcanoes at Providence in a fourth round contest which ended 15 minutes after Tea yesterday.

Set 116 to win, Jaguars raced to 121-2 from 18.3 when, with the scores level, Skipper Leon Johnson (8*) dumped Kaveem Hodge for six leaving Tagenarine Chanderpaul not out on 24 from 66 balls to follow-up his unbeaten 117 in the first innings.

After Trevon Griffith (12) walked across his wicket and was bowled by Josh Thomas at 32-1 and at Tea the Jaguars had reached 35-1 with Chanderpaul on 16 and Hetmyer on two.

After the break Hetmyer, the 22-year-old Windies left-hander unleashed a murderous attack on the hapless bowlers.

The Berbician, one of three Guyanese bought by the IPL for the 2019 edition, played an array of big shots to gallop to his 11th First-Class half-century from 25 balls, 35 minutes with five fours and a six.

He attempted to loft Hodge into the practice nets behind the players’ Pavilion and was taken at long-off for an explosive 69 decorated with five fours and four sixes from 29 balls in 41 minutes.

Earlier, Volcanoes, set 245 to avoid an innings defeat, began the final day on 167 before they were dismissed just before Tea with Skipper Kirk Edwards, who began the day on 40, stroked 21 fours and two sixes from 186 balls and 187 minutes of batting to reach 139 and along with Denis Smith who last out for 67 from 96 balls, 137 minutes with eight fours, added 83 for the sixth wicket.

The 20-year-old Paul followed up his 6-57 in the first innings with 4-72 and his maiden 10-wicket match haul of 10-129. He got support from Gudakesh Motie who took 2-62.

Edwards (40) and Hodge (3) began the day and the pair extended their stand to 64 before Hodge (12) provided Wicketkeeper Anthony Bramble with his 18th dismissal in the tournament as Motie made the break to leave the visitors on 202-4.

Motie, the Albion left-arm spinner struck again six runs later when he trapped Alick Athanaze, who made 66 in the first innings, LBW for a duck and an early end seemed on the cards for the Jaguars aiming to extend their unbeaten streak to 14.

However, the 34-year-old Edwards with two centuries from 17 Tests, was joined by 27-year-old Grenadian Denis Smith and shared in a partnership that would make the home team bat again.

The Bajan, who also played for Jamaica, was in a no nonsense mood and clobbered the bowlers to all parts of the ground to race to his 34th 50 from 92 balls and 92 minutes aided by eight fours, while Smith followed up his 37 in the first innings, with some audacious drives.

Edwards continued to plunder the bowling and reached his 11th First-Class hundred from 161 balls, 156 minutes with 12 fours and two sixes before he was trapped LBW to the talented Paul at 291-6.

Smith kept the Volcanoes’ hope of pushing the game into the last session alive and at Lunch the score was 299-6 with Smith on 37 and the lead on 54.

After the interval Paul disturbed the stumps of Shermon Lewis (5) and had Ray Jordon (3) caught at second slip in the space of six runs as Volcanoes, who demonstrated tough last day resistance, slipped to 320-8.

Josh Thomas was LBW for a duck to Permaul at 324-9 but Smith raced to his second fifty with four scorching boundaries off Paul, the first three off consecutive balls. His half-century took 128 balls, 160 minutes with eight fours and along with Larry Edwards (7) added 38 for the last wicket before a brilliant piece of fielding by Motie ran out Smith.

Bramble was named Man-of-the-Match for his magnificent 168, while hold six catches behind the stumps.

Guyana oppose the Leewards Hurricanes in the fifth round from Thursday at Providence.

Scores: JAGUARS 454 for nine declared (Anthony Bramble 168, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 117 not out, Romario Shepherd 72, Shimron Hetmyer 26, Clinton Pestano 20; Josh Thomas 4-94, Ray Jordan 2-56) and 121 for two (Shimron Hetmyer 61, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 24 not out).

VOLCANOES 209 (Alick Athanaze 66, Denis Smith 37, Tarryck Gabriel 23; Keemo Paul 6-57, Veerasammy Permaul 2-38, Romario Shepherd 2-47) and 361 (Kirk Edwards 139, Denis Smith 67, Devon Smith 65, Roland Cato 36; Keemo Paul 4-72).