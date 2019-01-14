Biker dead after crashing into pole

Berbice recorded its first road fatality this year after a 21-year-old biker crashed into a utility pole in New Amsterdam yesterday.

Dead is Colin Troy Thomas, a construction worker of Lot 51 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam.

Reports reaching this newspaper reveal that Thomas was riding his motorcycle bearing licence plate number CJ 6063. He was reportedly proceeding east along the public road at a fast rate when he allegedly lost control, slamming into a utility pole along the roadway’s southern parapet.

Thomas was pronounced dead on arrival at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

Kaieteur News understands that at the time of the accident, Thomas was not wearing a helmet. His body is presently at the New Amsterdam hospital mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.