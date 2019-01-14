Biker dead after crashing into pole

Latest update January 14th, 2019 12:53 AM
Berbice recorded its first road fatality this year after a 21-year-old biker crashed into a utility pole in New Amsterdam yesterday.
Dead is Colin Troy Thomas, a construction worker of Lot 51 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam.
Reports reaching this newspaper reveal that Thomas was riding his motorcycle bearing licence plate number CJ 6063. He was reportedly proceeding east along the public road at a fast rate when he allegedly lost control, slamming into a utility pole along the roadway’s southern parapet.
Thomas was pronounced dead on arrival at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.
Kaieteur News understands that at the time of the accident, Thomas was not wearing a helmet. His body is presently at the New Amsterdam hospital mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.
Jan 14, 2019By Sean Devers Under a blue sky in steaming heat a fair size turn-out urged the Guyana Jaguars on to their fifth consecutive win in the CWI Regional First-Class cricket tournament when they roared to...
Jan 14, 2019
Jan 14, 2019
Jan 14, 2019
Jan 14, 2019
Jan 14, 2019
Those who read this column section of the Kaieteur News would know that as early as 2015 after the Coalition won the general... more
A new political party has been launched. It is expected to impact on the Amerindian vote, even though it has not described... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The President of Guyana, David Granger, and the Opposition leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, showed political... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]