All Jagdeo and his PPP party care about is votes from the sugar belt region

Dear Editor,

In 2009, President Jagdeo commissioned a US$200 Million (GY$40 Billion) new sugar factory, located at Skeldon, Berbice. This new sugar factory was commissioned when The European Union had discontinued its 32-year old Sugar Trading Pact with Guyana and seventeen other African, Caribbean and Pacific sugar-producing countries.

Under the old agreement, these ACP countries received guaranteed, duty-free access to the European Market for their raw sugar, cane and sugar beet. This protocol, at times gave these ACP producers a guaranteed price that was about three times above market prices.

The discontinuation of the European Union Sugar protocol was not abrupt, since the administration at that time had been forewarned years before.

The phased price cuts by the EU amounted to 36% drop in prices and some G$7B in losses for Guyana, annually. Evidence showed that sugar has been on a downward slide in the region as Belize, Barbados, St Kitts and Trinidad and Tobago, had abandoned sugar.

Jagdeo’s new found love , the Skeldon Factory, turned out to be the worst performing sugar estate in Guyana, its production even lower than the older, less modern factories. Over the years, the Chinese-built factory has definitely accomplished two things, the loss of billions of dollars and massive debts.

Debts in excess of billions of dollars have been owed to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and to regional and international banks and funding agencies.

Losses further incurred by the company are as follows—G$17.5 billion in 2014, G$18.1 billion in 2015 and G$12.1 billion in 2016.

These losses are attributed to high production costs, low productivity yields, factory deficiency, lack of capital resulting in high production costs, too many workers, loss of the European Union’s preferential treatment to ACP countries, also Guyana’s inability to compete with large producers like Thailand and Brazil, and the inability of the new Skeldon Factory to operate at maximum capacity.

In 2009, Jagdeo declared, “The Skeldon Factory was not delivering the expected results and as a result the sugar industry is in trouble.” He said this when he was speaking at the commissioning of the Guyana Water Inc. G$1.4 billion water treatment plant in Corriverton, Berbice.

Jagdeo stressed that his government is committed to the industry and noted that sugar is the basis of much of the economic activity in the Corentyne. “If sugar is not growing in this Corentyne, this place would be a ghost town…Sugar not only pays the sugar workers but the shop keepers and everyone else- the market vendors and every single person here.”

He said, “It’s the largest economic activity in this area.” Jagdeo was obviously concerned with what would become of the community, should there be a downscaling of the sugar industry.

Many commentators such as Former MP Anthony Vieira expressed the view that the “Sugar industry is but a dead horse in Guyana that we should stop flogging.” Before the change of Government in 1992, the initial process for GUYSUCO’s divestment had begun. This initiative was later abandoned by the PPP Government.

In 2014, GuySuCo’s Former Finance Director, Paul Bhim, stated that GuySuCo was indebted to both local and foreign banks, suppliers, the Guyana Revenue Authority, the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and the Sugar Industry Labour Welfare Fund Committee (SILWFC) to amounts totaling G$58 billion.

The company also owes another US$112 million/G$22.4 billion loaned to the Guyana Government for the New Skeldon Sugar Factory by the World Bank, China EXIM Bank and Caribbean Development Bank.

The Skeldon expansion project has been the most expensive project to date in Guyana. Shortly before he left office in 2011, former President Bharrat Jagdeo said he would have personally made it his duty to ensure the problematic Skeldon factory is fixed, a promise that never materialized.

Industry experts are forecasting that sugar prices will remain depressed for some time as countries like neighbouring Brazil and Thailand have increased their output, helping to flood the world market. GuySuCo itself has said that there is glut in the world market of almost two million tonnes. This has driven prices down.

What is of greater concern to the Public was the increasing subsidy required to ‘bail out’ the industry’s debt. In 2012 GuySuCo received a subsidy of G$4Billion, G$5.4Billion in 2013, G$6Billion in 2014, G$12Billion in 2015 and G$11Billion in 2016 with a projected G$18.6Billion in 2017 for the industry’s survival. For all of the above reasons the country could not continue to flog a dead horse.

On the flip side, let us examine the PPP’s attitude towards Guymine and Globe Trust. On the assumption of the PPP/C to office in October 1992, LINMINE production level was cut for the following year to 250,000 tonnes.

This deliberate decision to drastically reduce production was communicated to the bauxite unions by former PPP Prime Minister Sam Hinds, who also advised that jobs will be cut.

Clearly, here it was not a case where bauxite had a production problem but a deliberate decision taken by the government to reduce production and lay off workers. The decision to reduce production led to the loss of markets, as customary buyers had to go elsewhere to meet their demands.

The government made its position very clear that bauxite will be privatized and sugar will remain a state entity. In privatizing the bauxite company in Linden, the PPP/C government refused to listen to legitimate concerns and pleas by the workers, residents, unions, then PNC opposition, and others.

It is important to note that bauxite workers benefits included electricity and water. Therefore, Mackenzie, Kwakwani and Aroaima, which consisted of mostly bauxite workers, benefited from the bauxite company via subsidized electricity and water costs.

Even though thousands of workers would lose their jobs and Linden would become a ghost town, no effort was made to save Linmine by Jagdeo and the PPP Government.

Jermaine Figuiera