2019 BCB/Ramnaresh Sarwan Under-17 Tournament bowls off in fine style

The 2019 Ramnaresh Sarwan/Fitness 53 Gym Under-17 Tournament continued in Berbice over the last two weeks with several outstanding performances as players strive to impress the Berbice Selectors. The pro-active Berbice Cricket Board started the tournament in December 2018 as part of its early preparation for the Guyana Cricket Board Under-17 Inter-county Tournament. The Berbice Cricket Board has also started early preparation for the 2019 Under-15 and Under-19 Inter-county Championship by starting the Mike’s Pharmacy Under-15 and New York Business Group Under-19 Tournament respectively.

Scores in from some of the matches played to date are:

1. At Mt. Sinai: Left arm spinner Bhaskar Dhanai took 9 for 20 as Rose Hall Canje Cricket Club won Mt. Sinai Cricket Club by 70 runs.

Rose Hall Canje Cricket Club 118 all out in 46 Overs. Romario Ramdihol 30, Isaiah Thorne 21. T. Sinclair 2 for 26, R. Williams 2 for 18, K. Budhu 2 for 29.

Mt. Sinai Cricket Club 48 all out in 15 Overs. Bhaskar Dhanai 9 for 20.

2. At Canje: Rose Hall Canje Cricket Club defeated Edinburgh Cricket Club by 156 runs. Rose Hall Canje Cricket Club 246 for 5 from 50-Overs. Aviskhar Persaud 50, Dimitri Cameron 40, Sanjay Algoo 31. I. Kendall 2 for 69, J. Hercules 2 for 47. Edinburgh Cricket Club 90 all out in 23.1 Overs. J. Hercules 25, Romario Ramdihal 5 for 6, Bhaskar Dhanai 4 for 23.

3. At Mt. Sinai: Tucber Park Cricket Club defeated Mt. Sinai Cricket Club by a massive 330 runs.

Tucber Park Cricket Club 273 all out in 50 Overs. T. Caesar 83, Zeymul Ramsammy 41, K. Budhoo 2 for 49, R. Thakoor 2 for 50.

Mt. Sinai Cricket Club 43 all out. N. Samuels 2 for 08, Abdul Ramsammy 5 for 06.

4. Mt. Sinai playing their first ever Under-17 Tournament defeated Kendall’s Union by 74 runs.

Mt. Sinai 234 for 8 in 40-Overs. T. Sinclair 93, K. Budhoo 76. E. Harris 2 for 38, S. Mohamed 2 for 27.

Kendall’s Union Cricket Club 169 all out in 28 Overs. E. Hitnarine 57, C. Neville 30, R. Thakoor 3 for 20, K. Jaundoo 3 for 21.

5. At Edinburgh: Mt Sinai Cricket Club defeated Edinburgh Cricket Club by 10 wickets. Edinburgh Cricket Club 88 all out in 20-Overs. D. Wharton 15. Mt. Sinai Cricket Club 96 without loss in 12-Overs. Kevin Budhoo 60 not out.

6. At Port Mourant: Port Mourant Cricket Club defeated No. 73 Cricket Club by 53 runs. Port Mourant Cricket Club 123 all out in 40-Overs. F. Khan 30, N. Singh 3 for 34, N. Tahal 3 for 22, R. Jabar 3 for 12.

No. 73 Cricket Club 70 all out, B. Nandalall 15, Salim Khan 4for 22, Mark Ramalho 3 for 7.

7. At Bush Lot: Achievers Cricket Club defeated Paradise Cricket Club by 119 runs. Achievers Cricket Club 193 all out in 26.3 Overs. Collis Noble 53, Victor Fraser 60, William Semple 4 for 53.

Paradise Cricket Club 74 all out. William Semple 30, Collis Noble 3 for 20. Budhram Lakeram 2 for 8.

8. At Kendall’s Union: Tucber Park Cricket Club defeated Kendall’s Union Cricket Club by 7 wickets.

Kendall’s Union Cricket Club 87 all out in twelve Overs. G. Hitnarine 31, R. Goberdhan 15. R. La Fleur 3 for 17, Zeymul Ramsammy 5 for 13.

Tucber Park Cricket Club 90 for 3 in 14.4 Overs. R. Sobhai 20, Abdul Ramsammy 21. R. Goberdhan 3 for 16.

9. At Albion: Albion Community Centre ‘A’ defeated Albion Community Centre ‘B’ by 375 runs.

Albion Com Centre ‘A’ 399 for 5 in 45 Overs. Riad Karim 126, Sarwan Chaitnarine 111, I Shazam 63.

Albion Com Centre ‘B’ 24 all out in 9.5 Overs. Leon Cecil 5 for 11, Sarwan Chaitnarine 5 for 12.

10. At Port Mourant: Albion Community Centre ‘A’ defeated Port Mourant Cricket Club by 9 wickets.

Port Mourant Cricket Club 122 all out in 39 Overs. Rampersaud Ramnauth 65. Leon Cecil 3 for 17. Gourav Ramesh 2 for 13, Inzam Shazam 2 for 23.

Albion Community Centre ‘A’ 123 for 1 in 17.4 Overs. Raid Karim 51 not out, Sarwan Chaitnarine 40 not out.

11. At Albion: Albion Com Centre ‘A’ defeated No. 73 Cricket Club by 9 wickets.

No. 73 Cricket Club, 67 all out in 32.5 Overs. Akshar Nahar 15. Sarwan Chaitnarine 2 for 10, Gourav Ramesh 3 for 13. Ravendra Ganesh 2 for 2.

Albion Com Centre ‘A’ 68 for 1 in 8 Overs. Riad Karim 32 not out, Sarwan Chaitnarine 24 not out.

12. At Hampshire: Rose Hall Town Bakewell ‘A’ defeated Albion Com Centre ‘B’ by 209 runs.

Rose Hall Town ‘A’ 267 all out in 46 Overs. Vikash Subramanie 36, Jai Tika 117, Jeremy Sandia 52, S. Harripersaud 4 for 30, A. Budhu 2 for 22.

Albion Com Centre ‘B’ 58 all out in 15 Overs. Damien Cecil 15, G. Samaroo 10, Matthew Pottaya 4 for 6, Jeremy Sandia 3 for 11.

13. At Albion: Rose Hall Town Bakewell ‘B’ defeated Albion Com Centre ‘B’ by 56 runs.

Rose Hall Town Bakewell ‘B’ 150 all out in 37 Overs. Christopher Deroop 24, Jeremiah Felix 72, Damien Cecil 3 for 28, Tameshwar 3 for 22.

Albion Com Centre ‘B’ 85 all out in 20.3 Overs. Reeaz Mohabir 15, G. Samaroo 16, Angelino Ramdihal 5 for 14, Shamar Scott 2 for 20.

14. At Port Mourant: Port Mourant Cricket Club beat Rose Hall Town Bakewell ‘B’ by 112 runs.

Port Mourant Cricket Club 189 for 9 in 40 Overs. Rampertab Ramnauth 74, Fardeen Khan 40. Christopher Deroop 2 for 21, Shazam Khan 2 for 30, Angelino Ramdihal 2 for 19.

Rose Hall Town Bakewell ‘B’ 77 all out in 31 Overs. Davendra Balkarran 16, Fardeen Khan 3 for 22, Salim Khan 2 for 15.

15. At Hampshire: Rose Hall Town Bakewell ‘A’ defeated Port Mourant Cricket Club by 229 runs.

Rose Hall Town Bakewell ‘A’ 306 for 8 from 50 Overs. Vikash Subramanie 46, Jonathan Rampersaud 46. Mahendra Gopilall 58, Lucas Arthur 61. Mark Ramalho 3 for 63.

Port Mourant Cricket Club 77 all out in 39.5 Overs. Rampertab Ramnauth 27, R. Persaud 22. Jonathan Rampersaud 3 for 10, Jeremy Sandia 3 for 11.

16. At Hampshire: Rose Hall Town ‘A’ was beaten by Albion Com Centre ‘A’ by one wicket.

Rose Hall Town Bakewell ‘A’ 121 all out in 30 Overs. Ricardo Ramdehol 20, Mahendra Gopilall 29. Gourav Ramesh 6 for 22.

Albion Com Centre ‘A’ 122 for 9 in 32 Overs. Reyaz Karim 34, Mahendra Gurdyal 22, Tameshwar Mahadeo 22 not out. J. Rampersaud 4 for 30. Mahendra Gopilall 2 for 19.

17. At Hampshire: Rose Hall Town Bakewell ‘A’ defeated their ‘B’ counterpart by six wickets.

Rose Hall Town Bakewell ‘B’ 90 all out in 32 Overs. Christopher Deroop 21, Reyad Rahaman 18 not out. Jonathan Rampersaud 3 for 31. Matthew Pottaya 3 for 11, Mahendra Gopilall 3 for 10.

Rose Hall Town Bakewell ‘A’ 95 for 4 in 7.5 Overs. Lucas Arthur 45 not out, J. Rampersaud 32. Shazam Khan 2 for 15.

18. At D’Edward: Blairmont Com Centre ‘A’ defeated Blairmont Com Centre ‘B’ by a large 343 runs margin.

Blairmont Com Centre ‘A’ 377 all out in 45 Overs. Farouk Subhan 247 (20 x 4, 17 x 6), Marvin Prashad 104. I. White 3 for 40, Rawl Dindial 3 for 37.

Blairmont Com Centre ‘B’ 34 all out in 17.2 Overs. Nick Nowrang 5 for 3, Rayan France 2 for 2.

19. At D’Edward: Blairmont Com Centre ‘A’ defeated D’Edward Cricket Club by 170 runs.

Blairmont Com Centre ‘A’ 266 for 9 in 40 Overs. Marvin Prashad 101, Farouk Subhan 34. A. Milne 3 for 36, T. Salan 3 for 35.

D’Edward Cricket Club 96 all out in 19 Overs. H. Herilall 38, A. Sukra 3 for 22, Shahid Baksh 3 for 10.