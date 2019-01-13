Use the ISO 50001 standard to manage energy within your organisations

An energy management system helps organisations to better manage their energy use, and it has a significant impact on improving productivity. Usually, the establishment of an energy management system involves developing and implementing an energy policy, setting achievable targets for energy use and designing action plans to reach them and measure progress.

This may result in the implementation of new and more efficient technologies to reduce energy waste or improve current processes to cut energy costs.

The ISO 50001 is an international energy management standard, which gives organisations a recognised framework for developing an effective energy management system. This standard follows the Plan-Do-Check-Act process of continual improvement.

As it relates to benefits, the ISO 50001 is designed to help organisations improve their performance through making better use of energy intensive assets. Improved energy performance can provide rapid benefits for organisations by maximising their use of energy sources and energy related assets; reducing both cost and consumption.

Today, the ISO 50001 standard is used by large and small organisations all over the world and can be adopted and implemented as a pillar for energy management by many of our local corporations to reduce their environmental impact, enhance their reputation and to improve competitiveness.

Further, certification to this international standard can help to enhance an organisation’s energy management capabilities to its stakeholders and customers. However, to certify or not is a decision to be taken by the organisation, unless imposed by regulations.

The recently revised ISO 50001 standard includes a range of crucial aspects such as management responsibility and representation, energy policy, energy planning, implementation and operation of the system, checking and record control. Further, the standard addresses non-conformities, corrective and preventative actions.

As we commit towards building a greener economy, every organisation in Guyana can make its contribution by establishing an energy management system, which is in alignment with international best practices.

Implementation of the ISO 50001 is one of the ways to start. The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) as part of its Business Support Services can provide technical guidance and support to any organisation desirous of implementing this standard.

For further information, please call the GNBS on 219-0066 or visit the GNBS website: www.gnbsgy.org