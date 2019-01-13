Two arrested for mason’s death

Two persons are now in police custody following the death of a 21-year-old mason of Number 70 Village, Upper Corentyne, Berbice.

Narindradat Bhawan, called “Altaf” or “Mice”, was found semi-unconscious on the parapet along the Number 70 Village Public Road on Thursday some time between 13:00 hrs and 14:30 hrs.

Police have since arrested two men for questioning in relation to the young man’s death. They were picked up at a house in Fyrish Village, miles away from where they actually live (Number 70 Village).

They were reportedly the last persons to have seen Bhawan that afternoon. Meanwhile, a post mortem examination conducted on the body of Bhawan proved to be inconclusive.

A female relative, Bebi Shameena Noordean, 42, told this publication that they received a message of Bhawan’s demise from a villager who goes by the name of “Drunkie”.

The man told them that he was lying on the road. “So me brother tek he car and he gone and when he go he find he on the road with he face on the ground and he pick him up and put him in the car and took him to the hospital”.

Noordean stated that he reportedly had a swollen left side temple and was frothing from the mouth.

The dead man’s uncle, Mohamed Safraz Noordean, said that earlier in the day an individual who goes by the name of “Two Feet” showed up at his house on three occasions on Thursday and kept inquiring about his nephew Bhawant’s whereabouts.

On his third visit he told Mohamed that he had given “Altaf” $5000 to purchase “a bottle rum and Altaf tek he money and he na know where Altaf gone with he money. So me tell he that he got to reach Altaf to know what happen and me can’t give you five thousand dollar like that. Then he start quarrel up but before he gone, he seh one word and me na go forget that word. He seh if we don’t reach (Altaf) first, if he reach (Altaf) before we he go kill him”.

It was not long after that they were informed that Bhawan’s body was on the road.

Meanwhile, a resident said that Bhawan was reportedly walking along the parapet of the Number 70 Public Road when a car pulled up and one person exited and hit Bhawan once. The unidentifiable individual reportedly re-entered the car and it sped off, leaving Bhawan lying on the ground.

The police are said to be reviewing CCTV footage that was positioned in the direction where Bhawan’s body was found to provide a clearer perspective on what may have occurred.

Investigations are ongoing.