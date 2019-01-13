Timehri Panthers and Dartmouth U15s clash in friendly today at Anna Regina

By Franklin Wilson in Essequibo

The respective Under-15 Dr. Frank Watson Pele Alumni champions of the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) and Essequibo Pomeroon Football Association (EPFA) will clash today in a

friendly match at the Anna Regina Community Center Ground.

Timehri Panthers, the EBFA champions and Dartmouth, the EPFA winners will engage each other from 11:00hrs today in a match that will allow both clubs to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the players in a competitive atmosphere.

EPFA President Ms. Maxine Stewart and President of Timehri Panthers expressed delight at the players being able to take on each other even ahead of the clash of all Member Association winners in the near future.

Stewart said that Dartmouth FC has a group of talented players who are eager to show what they can do against another association champion.

“I think this is a very good opportunity for these youngsters to test their levels against another champion team. We have been hearing a lot about Timehri Panthers and their exploits in the EBFA so we feel privileged here on the Essequibo to be hosting them for this match and trust that this is the beginning of bigger things to happen between these two associations going forward.”

Timehri Panthers President Adrian Gonsalves informed that they have 22 players in Essequibo and could have taken more but there was not enough space on the bus.

“From our perspective, we welcome this collaboration between the EBFA, EPFA and our club. We have been taking these players and other age group players around the country to engage other teams because we believe that this is how these players will develop and grow into very good players.

It is also good for them to see other areas in Guyana and as a club we will continue to invest in this area. Interestingly, only two of the 22 players we have here in Essequibo have gone past the Demerara Harbour Bridge. They have all been enjoying the outing so far and are looking forward to the match against Dartmouth.”

EPFA also mentioned that Dartmouth FC would be paying a return visit to the EBFA sometime soon, the parties would be discussing same before the Panthers make their way back home, today.

The team and officials travelled to Essequibo, yesterday.