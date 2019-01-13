Singh, Danram struck half centuries as DCC, UG triumph

By Zaheer Mohamed

Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) and University of Guyana (UG) registered victories when the Georgetown Cricket Association/New Building Society second division 40-over tournament resumed yesterday.

Opener Singh anchored DCC innings as he struck five fours and three sixes to guide his team to 158 all out after they were inserted at the Malteenoes Sports Club. Singh added 39 for the first wicket with G. Persaud before the latter was bowled by Kellon Carmichael for nine. Carmichael then trapped Raymond Perez lbw for one before the left-handed Singh put on 49 for the third wicket with Alphius Bookie who was bowled by Marcus Watkins for 12 after facing 32 balls.

Singh timed the ball well and struck Rawl Merrell for six and took boundaries off and Nichosie Barker and Dellon Darlymple before he was bowled by Merrell for 69.

Lawrence Smith and Nkosie Beaton were the only other batsmen that managed double figures with 13 and 11 respectively as Carmichael picked up 3-28, Darlymple 3-29, Watkins 2-25 and Merrell 3-38.

Pacer Carlton Jacques made early inroads into the home team batting, removing Watkins (03), Shaquille Williams (13) and Kwame Cross (14) to reduce Malteenoes SC to 46-3. Carmichael was

then lbw to Ashmead Nedd for three while T. Scott was caught off Qumar Torrington without scoring as DCC continued to strangle their opponents. Barker and Tuen Hicks consolidated in a sixth wicket stand of 38 to keep their team in the hunt before Barker was lbw to Steven Sankar for 20. Hicks was then run out for a top score of 32 before Sankar picked up two more quick wickets as Malteenoes SC were bowled out for 132 in 38.2 overs. Merrell remained unbeaten on 18 as Sankar finished with 3-12 and Jacques 2-39; DCC won by 26 runs.

At Everest Cricket Club, UG defeated Diplomats by five wickets. UG were bowled out for 123 in 27 overs, batting first. D. Babb scored 38, S. Hughes 21 and L. Evans 17. D. Paul bagged 5-22 and Amos Sarwan 3-20. UG responded with 124-5. Danram hammered six fours and two sixes in an unbeaten 59 while Ershad Ali made 18 and G. Thakurdin 12.