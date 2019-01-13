Montrose granny, Rubis accountant alleged killers, among others listed for trial

The January session of the Demerara Criminal assizes opened last Tuesday at the High Court in Georgetown. During the session which will run for about three months, several murder accused

will go on trial. The Judges rostered to preside over this session are Navindra Singh, Jo Ann Barlow and James Bovell-Drakes.

Among them is Colin Alleyne, called Collis Williams and Bonus, who is charged with the August 1, 2015 killing of 77-year-old Danrasie Ganesh. The battered body of 77-year-old Ganesh, also known as Carmen, was found in her Montrose, East Coast Demerara home, on August 1, 2015, by relatives who went to check on her after she failed to answer neighbours’ calls. The gruesome murder was captured on surveillance camera.

It was reported that Ganesh’s killer, believed to be Alleyne of Timehri, East Bank Demerara, clubbed her on the head with a tyre wrench and dragged her into a corner, where she collapsed. It was then that the killer allegedly wrapped a hand-towel around her neck, kicked and stomped the old woman unt

il she lay motionless.

Alleyne was captured at Guyhoc Park, Georgetown, some three weeks after the murder. He reportedly told detectives that a male relative of Ganesh paid him $700,000 to kill her and steal documents pertaining to her property.

And facing a joint murder charge are Clifton Gibson, Linton Eastman, and Stancey Rodney.

Together, they are accused of murdering 27-year-old Jason Cort, an accounts executive at Rubis, on June 7, 2015 at Meadow Brook, Gardens Georgetown. Cort was gunned down in front of his home by gun toting bandits, shortly after he arrived home with his fiancée.

He was shot to the chest and died subsequently at a private hospital.

After Professor Pairadeau Mars was found dead in his Lot 395 Bissessar Street, Prashad Nagar, Georgetown home, five teenagers were arrested and charged for his murder which occurred on May 12, 2016. They are Nikita Dover, Carl Chase, Andre Benjamin, Naomi Adams and Orin Anthony.

According to reports, Mr. Mars, a remigrant from the United States of America, was found slumped in a chair in the study room of his home. The hands and feet of the 75-year-old man were

bound together with duct-tape, while duct-tape was also wrapped around his mouth.

Murder accused Orpheus Johnson is also listed to go on trial. Johnson was committed to stand trial for two counts of murder. He is accused of the April 22, 2015 murder of Agricola, East Bank Demerara resident, Gladston George, who was gunned down while onboard a minibus.

Reports indicate that George received two bullets to the head and died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

Based on information published by the High Court, it appears as though Johnson will go on trial for the murder of 26-year-old Travis Rudder who was shot to death on June 21, 2015, as well as attempt to commit murder and discharging a

loaded firearm with intent.

Gunmen firing semi-automatic pistols through a bedroom window pumped 12 bullets into Rudder Sr., and a few more rounds into his wife and baby son, as they slept in the bedroom of their Lot 130 Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara home.

By the time the gunmen’s clips were empty, Rudder lay sprawled and lifeless on his bed; his 18-month old son, Travis Rudder Jr., badly wounded, with six gunshot wounds to the stomach and back, and Rudder’s reputed wife, Mawanza Gill, bleeding from gunshot wounds to both legs.

Former police sergeant, Leyon Lindo, is also scheduled to go on trial for the offence conspiracy to commit murder. Lindo, who is out on bail, is alleged to have conspired with Lennox Wayne, also known as ‘Two Colours’, between July 10 and July 18, 2018, to murder Mohamed Khan.

The charge against Lindo stemmed from revelations made by whistleblower Wayne, who is currently on remand, awaiting trial for the 2014 murder of Lusignan, East Coast Demer

ara Cosmetologist, Ashmini Harriram. It was reported that Wayne provided police with a statement which said that he and the former police rank Lindo conspired to kill Khan.

According to reports, Khan’s dismembered body was discovered on a dam at Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara, on September 23, 2014. His skull, which was wrapped in a plastic bag, was located several feet from the body.

Khan, 54, had escaped execution in July 2014 at La Grange, West Bank Demerara, when a gunman shot him in his abdomen shortly after he had returned to Guyana.