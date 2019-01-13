Latest update January 13th, 2019 12:59 AM

Hundreds turn up to demand answers on oil and gas

The Energy Department within the Ministry of the Presidency was caught off guard as hundreds of youths turned up to an event the department hosted.
The forum was geared to educate young people about the oil and gas sector.
Yesterday, the Umana Yana overflowed with youths who came aiming to have their questions answered and to take home something of interest to them.
Among the members of the panel were the Director of Energy Department, Dr. Mark Bynoe and the Environmental Policy and Education Coordinator within the Department of Energy, Alvin Doris.
The organizers of the event sought to empower youths to seek solutions for the oil and gas sector through hands on projects. It further sought to infor

A section of the youths at the gathering

m the nation’s youths about the Green State Development Strategy (GSDS) and skill-sets for the youth labour force.
According to the Director of Youth, Melissa Carmichael, who gave the welcome address at the event, “Today, you, the youths have the opportunity to hold the members of this panel accountable to whatever they have to share with you. You have the opportunity to share your thoughts and experiences so that they can add in their decision making.”
Persons took up the offer as they stood and laid out their thoughts on the oil and gas sector. They even struck the panel with some questions that were beyond their capabilities of answering.
Moreover, in some cases a section of the youths believed that the panel did not directly answer their questions or tried to fully grasp their attention. Some of the major questions were about oil refinery, jobs, proper management of the sector and accumulating wealth for the nation.
Persons also shared their uneasiness about Exxon Mobil’s presence in Guyana. A youth stated, “Look at Africa and other countries that lost most of their oil wealth. The same thing they had in common was Exxon Mobil.”

One person stated, “When the question was asked if there is any possibility when we apply for positions, if they will ask for experience although there is none currently available, he didn’t directly answer that.
“He just talked about going for other jobs to reach the position. That is not what I wanted to hear.”
Another stated, “I think they need to do more to get us to understand this sector. I felt as though they didn’t do enough to fully teach us. It sort of made the event boring or not worth looking forward to another time. We need to fully know how we can benefit or what we can do to bring our ideas to the sector. ”
Because of the huge turnout the Department of Energy may be hosting a similar event to be able to have every youth present learn more about the oil and gas sector and give voice to their ideas and recommendations.

