Dem got one ‘E’ in Granger, one in Jagdeo but none in Ramotar or Hinds

In this world of E-mails, E-ticket, E-paper, E-recharge, E-transfer and the latest E-Governance…

never forget “CrEator” who makes Everything E-asy for E-veryone, E-veryday.

“E” is the most Eminent letter of the English alphabet.

Men or Women don’t exist without “E”.

House or Home can’t be made without “E”.

Bread or Butter can’t be found without “E”.

“E” is the beginning of “existence” and the end of “trouble.”

It’s not at all in ‘war’ but twice in ‘peace’.

It is once in ‘hell’ but twice in ‘heaven’.

“E” represented in ‘Emotions’

Hence, all Emotional relations like Father, Mother, Brother, Sister, wife & friends have ‘E’ in them.

“E” also represents ‘Effort’ & ‘Energy’

Hence to be ‘Better’ from good both “Es” are added.

Without “E”, we would have no love, no life, no wife, no friends and of course, no hope.

We ‘see’, we ‘hear’, we ‘smell’, we feel or we ‘taste’ with our ‘eye’, ‘ear’, ‘nose’, sense of touch ‘, & our ‘tongue’. All are incomplete without “E”.

Finally there is no ‘Life’ or ‘Death’ without “E”.

Hence GO with “E” but without E-GO.

President has an E but some of dem who become presidents had none and it showed in their leadership.

Talk half and remember ‘E’ is in de upcoming Elections.