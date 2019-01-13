Charrandass’s departure sparks diplomatic row

The fallout of the no-confidence vote of December 21, 2018 is continuing with the Canadian High Commission now drawn in.

Government, reportedly, is insisting that there were some diplomatic lapses to accepted arrangements that are in place. It wants the Canadian High Commission to explain these breaches.

According to Government officials, yesterday, while it can be accepted that the High Commission was approached by former Parliamentarian, Charrandass Persaud, the fact that the Government of Guyana was not informed that a certain situation has developed involving a citizen of this country was a breach to diplomatic norms.

In this particular case, it was explained, the Vienna Convention, which dictates how missions operate in foreign territory, would have triggered certain actions by the Canadian High Commission.

This includes the Commission informing Government via the normal channels.

In the last few days, the Canadian High Commissioner, Lilian Chatterjee, met two times with the Ministry.

In a statement Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is confirming that it has formally approached the Canadian High Commission in Georgetown seeking explanation regarding certain breaches of protocol.

“In keeping with normal diplomatic procedures a Note Verbale was dispatched on Monday 7 January to the High Commission and meetings were subsequently held on Wednesday 9 January and today (Friday) with the High Commissioner.”

The Ministry insisted that it is “duty bound” to seek clarification on reports of breaches of diplomatic protocol by a foreign mission. This process is ongoing and the Ministry is working with the Canadian High Commission to ensure that the matter reaches a satisfactory conclusion.”

Yesterday, the state newspaper, Guyana Chronicle, quoted a Ministry official as indicating that Guyana is seeking the recall of Canadian diplomat, Richard Beliveau, who allegedly accompanied Persaud to the Ogle Airport on the morning of December 22.

At the airport, the diplomat received a protocol pass for him while Peter Ramsaroop, an advisor for the People’s Progress Party received one. Both remained with Persaud before he boarded the plane for Barbados, and took a connecting flight to Canada.

Police have reportedly been investigating the former Parliamentarian for “national security” matters.

There were allegations that Persaud purchased or attempted to purchase a large quantity of gold shortly before the December 21 vote.

Screenshots of a Whatsapp conversation purportedly indicated that Persaud wanted to buy cassareep (gold) has been published.

On December 21, the National Assembly debated a no-confidence vote against the Government.

The motion was widely dismissed at first, but shortly after 21:00hrs, Persaud, a parliamentarian for the Alliance For Change, the smaller faction of the Coalition Government, voted yes with the Opposition.

He said the AFC had become a “yes” party and had betrayed its supporters by abandoning campaign promises.

Persaud refused police protection and instead left with Ramsaroop.

It was later revealed he called the High Commissioner and requested protection as a citizen of Canada.

He was asked to visit the High Commission and later given protection and taken in a diplomatic vehicle to the airport.

The flight had been booked, the former MP later told Kaieteur News.

The icy relations with Canada at the moment would be highly unusual for Guyana which over the years has had not much to quarrel about.

However, the fall of the government because of that vote by Persaud has changed the dynamics.

There is much at stakes.

The vote has mandated Government to call fresh elections within three months.

However, Parliament is continuing to meet until the elections are called or when the court case challenging the vote is over.