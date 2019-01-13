Annandale hit-and-run… Parents struggle to cope with son crippled after accident

An Annandale, East Coast Demerara family is struggling to care for their teenage son, who was crippled in a hit-and-run accident which occurred last December.

Zahida Hussain and her husband, Yacoob Shaw, told Kaieteur News that ever since the accident, their son, Reaz Shaw, has shown small signs of improvement.

“He showed a little improvement. He is now moving his hands and foot and squeezing the (therapy) ball that he get from the hospital but besides that, we have to do everything for him; feed him, bathe him everything,” the lad’s mother related.

The accident occurred on December 9, 2018. Shaw and his friend, 15-year-old, Karcchan Khemraj were reportedly heading home from a nearby shop on a pedal cycle, when a speeding white Toyota Hiace ‘Pitbull’ minibus struck them down from behind and continued on its journey without stopping.

The teens who sustained severe injuries were picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Khemraj died while receiving medical attention.

Shaw, on the other hand, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the medical facility. The sixteen-year-old suffered severe brain damage as a result of the injuries sustained by the collision with the minibus.

The damaged minibus was later found covered under a tarpaulin at the back of a bakery owned by a Chinese woman in Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

The windscreen was shattered, the number plates were missing, and the left side of the bus was damaged. The hit-and-run bus, which bears Registration number GWW 2140, is reportedly owned by Chinese national, C. Wen, who has a store at Lot 10 Vigilance, East Coast Demerara.

The Chinese is said to have fled the jurisdiction, but left counterparts, who have since offered to compensate the parents of the deceased boy, with $1.9 M and $300,000 for funeral expenses.

A sum, the family has so far rejected since they believe it is not acceptable, given their son’s horrific death. They have been considering a much higher offer.

The Shaw family has, nonetheless, not given much consideration to compensation of any sort. Their main focus, at this time, is ensuring their son’s wellbeing.

In fact, the family has not spoken to any of the parties involved in the accident on the subject.

“At this point we don’t think we can accept any amount as compensation because we really don’t know what our son’s hospital bill will come up to or whether he will need to travel overseas to get further help. We don’t know if he will ever be the same as he was before,” the parents said.

Before he met his demise, the teenager attended the Annandale All Age School. He was studying to be a mechanic. The Shaws have three other children; Reaz is the youngest of the clan.

So far, the family has expended a considerable amount of cash caring for the lad in his partially vegetative state.

When this publication visited their home, Shaw’s parents related that almost every week, the household spends thousands of dollars on disposable pampers and other materials to care for the ailing boy.

“It is not easy caring for him in this condition. I work in agriculture and I does have to leave my work sometimes to help my wife to tend to him, especially like if he needs to go to the hospital for checkups or therapy. So I am not working like I used to before.”

“Just last week I took him to the hospital. We got to pay special transportation to take him to Georgetown Hospital.”

Mr. Shaw told this publication that family and friends have been reaching out a helping hand.

“We have not been left unassisted by family and friends. In whatever little way they can, they have been helping us out with pampers, wipes and any li’l change they can offer.”

At this point, the Shaws are unsure whether any form of justice will be meted out for their son and his friend.

“We have been checking with the police. We believe that they have been working but they said that they cannot really help us because the suspect has fled the country to somewhere in Suriname.

“We really don’t know how they will capture him because even the witnesses or people who said they see what happen, stop talking about it now.”

Meanwhile, the police have made no arrests in relation to the accident. They have not even issued wanted bulletins for the hit-and-run driver although he has been identified.

Traffic Chief, Linden Isles, had however said that police are making diligent efforts to locate him. Recently, Isles was unable to provide any information as it regards to the accident.

“I will need to speak to my officer on that before I can provide with any information on it.”

PERSONS DESIROUROUS OF ASSISTING THE SHAW FAMILY IN ANY REGARD CAN CONTACT THEM ON TELEPHONE NUMBERS 220-9189/664-2056