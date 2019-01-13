All suspected cases of measles to be reported within 30 days – Health Ministry -as efforts made to ramp-up tactical response

Latest update January 13th, 2019 12:59 AM
Guyana is not taking the threat of measles lightly. In fact, the Ministry has engaged a tactical response which targets some specific locales which are at greater threat.
While Guyana has not recorded any case of measles it has been on alert given an outbreak of measles in neighbouring territory Venezuela which was first reported in 2018.
Measles like any other vaccine preventable disease is a national notifiable condition and should be reported to Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shamdeo Persaud, within 24 hours of suspicion. According to Acting Maternal and Child Health [MCH] Officer, Dr. Oneka Scott, “The MCH unit is also prepared to give support wherever needed.”
However, all public and private physicians, medex and nurses are on the alert for the symptoms of the disease and have been advised that all suspected cases are to be investigated immediately and followed up for 30 days.
Moreover, the Ministry has been proactive to guard against possible imported cases.
In its deliberate efforts, the Ministry has been zeroing on five vulnerable areas including Barima/Waini (Region 1); Pomeroon/Supenaam (Region Two); Cuyuni/Mazaruni Potaro/Siparuni (Region Eight) and Upper Takutu/Upper Essequibo (Region Nine). There are some 2,000 Venezuelan migrants currently living in these areas.
Recognising the possibility of imported cases as a real threat, the Ministry since April 2018 collaborated with its technical partner, the Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation [PAHO/WHO], to craft a response plan to safeguard the population.
The tactical response include mop-up and catch-up vaccination campaigns to target the vulnerable areas, the vaccination of health staff, armed forces, miners, teachers and tourism industry personnel.
