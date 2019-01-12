Latest update January 12th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

UWI invitational indoor hockey Supernova off to winning start

Jan 12, 2019 Sports 0

Omar Hopkinson

Guyana’s indoor developmental hockey team, Supernova, continued their good showing in Trinidad & Tobago on Thursday evening when they defeated Notre Dame 4-0 to make a winning start

to the University of the West Indies (UWI) Indoor Tournament. The twelve man team, made up of 11 junior players and captained by senior national, Jamarj Assanah, has been surprisingly competitive against some quality senior Trinidadian club sides.
On Thursday night, it was 16-year-old Warren Williams who opened the scoring when he received a pass at the centre of the D and spun quickly to his left to wrap the ball around Notre Dame’s advancing goalkeeper Gregory Garraway in the third minute. Another 16 year old, Samuel Woodroffe, made it 2-0 in the 12th minute with a clinical penalty corner conversion. In the second half, the relentless pressure by the Guyanese produced some spectacular saves from Garraway, until the 20th minute when Kareem McKenzie converted another penalty corner. Omar Hopkinson put the icing on the cake with a penalty stroke conversion in the 24th minute to complete the 4-0

Omar Hopkinson takes a penalty corner strike for Supernova

shutout.
In his post match assessment of the team’s performance, national coach Robert Fernandes said, “I’m pleased with the result, the facts that we kept a clean sheet and that our penalty corner unit seems to be firing, however, I’m not happy with certain aspects of tonight’s performance. We’re facing a different challenge in this tournament,

because the boys have now been here for 8 days and they are more comfortable with their surroundings and more familiar with the teams. If you’re not careful, complacency starts to creep in and I saw a bit of that tonight. It’s all a new experience for most of them so I expect they will learn from this and take a different approach on Friday night against a strong UWI side.”

More in this category

Sports

Power Lifting Federation VP calls for more support for women in the sport

Power Lifting Federation VP calls for more support for women in the...

Jan 12, 2019

Two times gold medalist Nadina Taharally, 45, mother of two and grandmother of two, in an interview said that gym has the potential of being a major recreational facility given the challenges facing...
Read More
UWI invitational indoor hockey Supernova off to winning start

UWI invitational indoor hockey Supernova off to...

Jan 12, 2019

Trophy Stall supports MSC 4-team Softball cricket tourney

Trophy Stall supports MSC 4-team Softball cricket...

Jan 12, 2019

Good Success tackle SS Jaguars in second semi tomorrow

Good Success tackle SS Jaguars in second semi...

Jan 12, 2019

2019 Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield Fruta Conquerors drawn in Group A; seeking to represent Guyana with pride – President

2019 Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield Fruta...

Jan 12, 2019

BCB/Nand Persaud Co. Female Cricket Tournament Rose Hall Town Metro crowned Berbice Champion after crushing West Berbice by 110 runs

BCB/Nand Persaud Co. Female Cricket Tournament...

Jan 12, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]