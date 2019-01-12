Power Lifting Federation VP calls for more support for women in the sport

Two times gold medalist Nadina Taharally, 45, mother of two and grandmother of two, in an interview said that gym has the potential of being a major recreational facility given the challenges facing communities for space, maintenance and resource upgrading.

“I started gym in my mid 20’s when I drew inspiration from Sean, my brother. In those days we had little clue about techniques. I started using different tools to motivate myself. After a while, Nezaam Haniff, Interline Fitness Gym Founder, approached me requesting center stage platform. I flew the scene for six months. I later drew inspirations from the late Fiona Harris, to showcase my skills and talent but getting support were very hard and still is…”

Taharally, Vice President of Power Lifting Federation, also works as a trainer at Interline Fitness Gym, consistently calls for the support from non-governmental organisations, government and international bodies to support gyms, particularly women whose career and health are the nation’s wealth. She went on to say that, Guyanese have great potential to make centre stage and become role model for future generations, as she did but are not financially equipped to meet expectations. Several efforts and calls by her on behalf of the federation went ignored. More and more women are documented joining the power lifting federation and much needed help is paramount even if it is support from employers.

“Women, everyday comes to gym, from Parika – Wales to tone, perform yoga, aerobics, and cardio exercises. Gym can transform another useful section of our beautiful women to empower, gain employment, meaningful recreation and provide avenues to serve. As a woman and role model I walked that journey and nothing has changed except the influx of interest and vigor I see in our youths, very young school children and women.”

Nadina Taharally was the first Guyanese athlete to compete in the Raw Masters 1 category. She had a best Squat of 130 Kilogram, Bench Press of 65 Kilogram and a 160-Kilogram Dead lift.