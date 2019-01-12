Good Success tackle SS Jaguars in second semi tomorrow

Latest update January 12th, 2019 12:59 AM
Good Success will take on Sans Souci Jaguars in the second semi final of the Badri Prasad Memorial T20 tournament tomorrow at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground.
The winner will take on Sans Souci in the final.
Teams; Good Success: Imran Khan capt., Wazir Khan, Gurunauth Khemraj, Vickram Ramnarine, Nazeer Mohamed, Tulsieram Ramadeen, Shazam Mohamed, David Chalitar, Ejaz Mohamed, Shoaib Namaz, Mahesh Ramnarine, Bhumeshwar Ramkissoon, Charles Benjemin, Alex Hill and Devendra Hansraj.
SS Jaguars; Siddiq Mohamed capt., Nokta Moses, Beesham Moses, Safraz Mohamed, Imran Mohamed, Zameer Zaman, Derwin Daniels, Gladwin Henry, Chandreka Jairam, Afridi Mohamed, Gladwin Henry jr, Dellon Osborne and Sanjay Ramnarine.
Action gets underway at 13:30hrs.
